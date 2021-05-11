TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man will face multiple misdemeanor charges after he threw a TV reporter's microphone and spit on her coworker at an event where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke.
Michael Thomas Harrison, 39, will face two counts of assault and battery, one count of malicious destruction of property and another of disturbing the peace, according to Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell.
Harrison was arrested Thursday by deputies who witnessed the confrontation with the local reporters.
Hubbell authorized the four misdemeanor charges Tuesday, according to court records.
The incident took place at Discovery Pier, where Whitmer stopped to sign a bill to authorize a parkland purchase and development grants.
Harrison's arraignment date in 86th District Court has not yet been set.
Harrison also is accused of making threats to Grand Traverse County Health Department Director Wendy Hirschenberger in an April incident.
The charge in that case, malicious use of a telecommunications service or device, follows an April 6 incident in which Harrison is accused of using a cellphone to terrorize, frighten or intimidate Hirschenberger by "threatening physical harm or damage ... in the course of a conversation or message ... " according to court records.
On April 4, the day before students were to return to school after spring break, area superintendents announced that classes would take place virtually for middle and high school students for a week because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in school age children. Virtual classes were later extended for another week.
On April 7, Hirschenberger reported to the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting that she had received threats regarding that decision and that she had notified law enforcement.
The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000. An arraignment is set for May 21.
Harrison has been free since May 6 after posting interim bonds in both cases.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said Harrison's heckling of Whitmer that preceded his confrontation with reporters was not out of the blue.
Borkovich said Harrison, who is a veteran, has a history of getting into arguments with people that began just before the November election.
Harrison, who lives on M-72, also placed razor wire around a political sign in his yard supporting former President Donald Trump after several signs were stolen, Borkovich said.
"He got agitated and it went downhill from there," Borkovich said. "If you're a veteran in this county and you can't put a up a sign, then that's pretty sad when people take it down."
Borkovich said he would not speculate on Harrison's behavior at Whitmer's bill signing event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.