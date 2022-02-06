TRAVERSE CITY — Reading a 75-year-old agreement between Traverse City and Michigan’s highway agency at the time leaves little doubt: the city must approve roadwork where U.S. 31, M-22 and M-37 share a thoroughfare.
But Act 51 of 1951, gives the Michigan Department of Transportation exclusive rights to work within its right-of-way, including the Grandview Parkway and East Front Street corridor, at least according to a 2017 letter from MDOT to city Engineer Tim Lodge.
That letter is hardly a dead end for city Commissioner Tim Werner, especially as MDOT works to finalize plans for a two-year, $19 million overhaul of East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Grandview Parkway, then Grandview from there to Division Street. It’s set to start in 2023.
Werner previously said he believes city commissioners should investigate whether they have the kind of leverage over the roadwork he believes the agreement grants. He and others criticized the planning process and the results so far — MDOT representatives previously defended both.
On Monday, city commissioners will consider whether the question is one worth further investigation.
Mayor Richard Lewis echoed some of Werner’s arguments: the 1947 agreement seems clear in that Traverse City and MDOT must formally agree to any roadwork in the shared trunkline. Nor is the mayor convinced Act 51 overrules that agreement.
But Lewis said it’s up to more than himself and Werner whether to pursue the issue further.
“There’s seven people, this is a city commission decision,” he said. “So do we ask staff to go down this path to get a better opinion or to make sure this is all correct, or are we in acceptance of what the (MDOT) letter was back in 2017?”
The road to a clear answer could be a long, winding one.
Werner previously pointed to a 2008 letter from then-city Attorney Karrie Zeits stating she found nothing to supersede the 1947 agreement.
Current city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she hasn’t done the needed research to have an opinion on whether state law or the agreement carries the day.
“I think that it really will require the agreement to be compared in detail with Act 51, which ... is quite a lengthy statute,” she said.
Lucas Porath, the Grandview and East Front project manager for MDOT, previously referred to the 2017 letter.
Lewis said in a memo he wants commissioners’ thoughts on whether that’s worth the city attorney’s time.
The bigger question to Lewis is whether the city has an obligation to approve the project or not, he said. It’s something commissioners should determine before project plans go too much further.
“I don’t think it’s that far down the road yet,” he said.
RIVER PLAN
Commissioners on Monday also will consider formally adopting the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan. It’s the final result of a lengthy process the Downtown Development Authority and Lower Boardman River Leadership Team started in 2018 with help from numerous partners and interested parties.
Along with assessing current conditions of the river, also known as the Ottaway River, the document aims to guide future development and preservation efforts from the Union Street Dam to its mouth in West Grand Traverse Bay.
Lewis said he has supported the idea all along, and he’s glad the city, its planning commission and the DDA should soon all be on board.
“It may not be absolutely perfect but it’s a far cry ahead of all these little separate ones that have been incorporated,” he said. “It’ll probably take two or three decades to get it all done but that’s OK, let’s get moving on it.”
