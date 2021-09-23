TRAVERSE CITY — City leaders could take disciplinary action against Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn.
Commissioners are set to discuss possible discipline behind closed doors during a special meeting Monday, an agenda released Thursday shows. Michigan's Open Meetings Act allows for "dismissal, suspension, or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against," to be discussed in private if the subject of the meeting requests it. Colburn said Thursday that he requested the closed-door session.
He declined to say more.
"We just don't talk about personnel issues, I trust you understand that," he said.
Any decision stemming from closed-session discussions must be made during an open meeting, according to state law.
Meeting materials don't mention the reason why disciplinary action is being considered. Commissioner Roger Putman referred questions about it to city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
Reached by email, Trible-Laucht declined to say why discipline was being considered.
She said the special meeting came at the individual requests of Mayor Jim Carruthers, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and commissioners Brian McGillivary, Christie Minervini, Putman and Ashlea Walter. They made the request following a closed-door discussion of an attorney-client privileged communication at their Sept. 20 meeting.
At that same meeting, commissioners voted to confirm Colburn's decision to fire now-former city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin on Sept. 8. The city treasurer is one of two positions for which the city manager needs commissioners' approval to fire.
Martin prior to the unanimous vote told commissioners she had refused to approve a reimbursement for a department head, and that she had refused to re-add city Assistant Manager Penny Hill as an administrator to the city's financial software after learning that Hill had approved an expense without the city clerk's sign-off that the city charter requires. She also said the city purchasing policy wasn't being followed.
After the Sept. 20 meeting, Colburn, Trible-Laucht and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette declined to comment on Martin's statement.
Carruthers asked to speak to Colburn in private immediately after the Sept. 20 meeting — messages for Carruthers left Thursday have not yet been returned.
Commissioners on Monday also are scheduled to discuss an attorney-client privileged document from Trible-Laucht, the agenda shows. That could also take place in closed session, as state law permits.
Watch Record-Eagle.com for updates on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.