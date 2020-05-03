TRAVERSE CITY — Construction to loop the Boardman Lake Trail could start this summer if Traverse City commissioners approve a contract.
They’ll consider a $2,043,142 bid to build the trail from Fourteenth Street to Dendrinos Drive at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center at their meeting Monday — project partner Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails Inc said in a release Team Elmer’s submitted the bid.
The price is $182,094 more expensive than the latest estimate, but Michigan Department of Transportation found it within department guidelines, city Manager Marty Colburn wrote in a memo to city commissioners. MDOT is putting up $836,143 for the project through a federally funded Transporation Alternatives Program grant. The city will recoup $1,047,225 through a brownfield plan once slated for a since-shelved new street near Lake Avenue.
It’s the first step toward looping the Boardman Lake Trail, a project sought for decades. Future phases would connect the NMC satellite campus to Medalie Park, and the corner of South Airport and Cass roads. The project has been delayed by route difficulties and, most recently, a set of bids so high that project planners rejected them and raised their cost estimates.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she mentioned the trail when she was campaigning for city commission. She’s interested in accessibility and connectivity and thought looping the trail was achievable.
Minervini said she was impressed with how the community rallied around the trail when initial bids were too high. She also credited city staff for taking a critical look at how to get it done.
“I feel great about it, I think it’ll be amazing,” she said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the trail will eventually provide better connectivity from the city to the intersection of Cass and South Airport Roads. The collaborative effort has been a long time coming and the city needs to move it forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic — Colburn wrote to commissioners MDOT needs a completed agreement and signed contract.
“Let’s hope that we can get it done, and lets hope that we can get this trail done hopefully within the next construction season so that we can put this behind us,” Carruthers said.
Completing the trail will check one box a proposed Active Transportation Committee seeks to check, documents show. Commissioners will consider whether to support forming such a committee and inviting nonprofits and other organizations to participate. Those could include Norte, Traverse City Light & Power, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Disability Network and TART Trails.
The idea came up during the city’s January strategy session. Other objectives include reducing surface parking while maintaining the same number of public parking spots, increasing bus ridership and gathering walking and biking data to drive decisions.
Both Carruthers and Minervini said they favor forming the group. Minervini said it could help address strain on the city’s transportation network, putting surface lots to better use and encouraging more pedestrian-scale lighting when streets and sidewalks are under development.
Carruthers said he hopes the committee can focus on alternatives to driving and how to build a city that caters to all modes of transportation. It’s not the first time many of these organizations have collaborated on city projects.
“But it’s an important step in making sure all the user groups are at the table so we can sort of actively talk about various transportation options for our future,” he said.
Commissioners will also consider setting a May 18 hearing for the July 2020-through-June 2021 city budget, the agenda shows. The draft budget wasn’t included with meeting materials and Minervini said she didn’t expect to get one until early Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.