TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Central High School is closed Thursday after school officials fielded a report of an "inappropriate racial comment of a threatening nature" late in the day Wednesday.
In an announcement sent to parents Wednesday night, Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said the threat was reported to building administrators and the incident now is being investigated by both law enforcement and district officials.
VanWagoner did not disclose further details or descriptions of the threat, its origins or whether officials had determined its credibility. He attributed the last-minute school closure announcement to the "late timing of the investigation."
This latest threat and resulting school closure arrives amid a flurry of copycat threats school administrators statewide say they've been fielding since a school shooting on Nov. 30 in Oxford -- a small town just north of Detroit -- that left four students dead and seven other people wounded.
VanWagoner went on to implore parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of such threats.
"Any comment made, whether verbally or in writing, will be followed up by both school administration and local law enforcement," he wrote. "Please discuss the importance of this topic with your child as all threats of school violence are taken extremely seriously and have severe consequences."
The announcement closing Central High School for the day came about eight hours before school officials canceled classes at all TCAPS schools for Thursday because of inclement weather and power outages.
