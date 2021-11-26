DETROIT — Warren De La Salle is only 20 miles from Ford Field, a tiny jaunt when compared to the trek Traverse City Central fans made to see their team take the field.
Yet Central fans turned out for their team — in droves — as the Trojans stepped into their first state championship football appearance since 1988.
Vicki and Tom Van Nes made the 250-mile trip Friday to see their son Ben play as starting receiver in the Division 2 state championship football game at Ford Field in Detroit. The result was not what they were hoping for — a 41-14 Warren De La Salle victory — but the experience of attending a title match absolutely was.
"We are loving this," Vicki Van Nes said before the game. "Benjamin played last year, when we were stopped one game before this, so we were ready for this year."
Keith and Angie Ballmer, who moved from Alpena to Traverse City in the 2000s, watched their son Jesse suit up as a junior varsity call-up. The sophomore plays cornerback and wide receiver.
"It's been an amazing experience for him to learn from the older guys and develop his skills," Keith Ballmer said.
"Coach (Eric) Schugars is amazing," Angie Ballmer said. "The whole strength and conditioning program is great. Nothing like we had."
Drew Seabase, a cross country and track runner at Michigan State University, joined seven family members to see his younger brother, Reed, start the championship contest at tailback as a junior.
"It's so cool," Seabase said. "I've been thinking about this since we won last week. My entire plan all week has been to be here."
Seabase said he's been to almost all of his brother's games this season, seeing Reed run for 1,175 yards and 12 touchdowns through 11 games while averaging 11.2 yards per carry behind Central's stout offensive line.
"I make it my mission to go to these games because it's his first year on varsity," Seabase said. "It's so exciting to be here."
Traverse City resident Julia Riddle attended the game in her old TC Central varsity jacket to watch as her two daughters — freshman Stella Larrance and junior Mya Riddle — played in the Trojans' marching band.
"It's a neat opportunity for the girls," Riddle said. "This year's football team has been amazing. It's been a lot of fun to watch them play."
Brad Workman, a Navy veteran who retired in Traverse City, accompanied his daughter Taylor to the game to watch her boyfriend play.
"They've got the talent," Workman said. "It doesn't surprise me they made it this far."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.