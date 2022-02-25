TRAVERSE CITY — Art inspires creativity, serves as a conduit for ideas, and enlivens communities.
Wherever it’s experienced — at a gallery, in a home, online, or outside — art creates connection, conversation, and collaboration, and public installations, like the new one on the TART Trail, remove any barriers to experiencing art because the work exists among us in the world.
Along the TART Trail near the 10th Street Trailhead, adjacent to the Riverine Apartments, four new sculptures have been installed as a collaboration between the Traverse City Arts Commission and artist David Petrakovitz.
The new works of art bring a vibrant and industrial energy to the natural surroundings of the TART Trail and will be on display until spring of 2023.
Depending on location, the Arts Commission looks for murals, sculptures, and other art forms that suit specific public sites, to enrich the local community.
“Public art contributes to the cultural and aesthetic quality of life and sense of place of the city and region,” said Harry Burkholder, chief operation officer for the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority. “And, because it’s public art, people can get inspired by it every day.”
Bright primary colors pop out against the crisp white snow on the trail, adding dynamic features to wintry walks. Petrakovitz’s four pieces, “Toobers and Zots,” “Red Shift,” “Botanical Forms,” and “The Shape of Things to Come,” are all partially comprised of recycled materials, some of which are railroad materials.
They replace the sculptures by Robert Sestok that previously held residence in this location for two years.
Last year, the Arts Commission entered into a partnership with TART Trails to install public art as part of the “Art on the TART Initiative.” Installations are located at the aforementioned 10th Street Trailhead and along 16th Street. Petrakovitz’s sculptures are part of the Art Commission’s rotating exhibits and were directed and funded solely by the Arts Commission, separate from the partnership with TART Trails.
“These four new pieces are a spectacular addition to both our collection and to the TART Trail system, adding a much-needed sense of whimsy and color in that area,” said Roger Amundsen, chairman of the Arts Commission. “I especially love the way in which components of these pieces have been recycled from discarded trail debris, making their way back to a new home on the Boardman Lake Trail. David is a master at turning nothing into something.”
David Petrakovitz, a Michigan-based artist, majored in sculpture while attending the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit, and after graduation, worked alongside his wife, Joyce, in the ceramics field for 28 years, creating sculptural and functional forms. After nearly three decades, Petrakovitz returned to sculpture full time.
“Being immersed in art-making has been a great journey and labor of love,” said Petrakovitz. “Pounding, bending, welding, and grinding is not for everyone, but it worked for me. I love having my sculptures on the bike trail. I am a biker and have spent many enjoyable hours on the TART Trail, and nothing could be more fitting than having my sculptures there as well.”
Petrakovitz’s goal for all of his public art sculptures is straightforward: “to be a spark for conversation, a playful surprise encounter of forms and color.
That is why public art is important in communities — it offers the chance to see something that is a new experience.”
The vibrant colors of spring may not be surfacing for several weeks yet, but the new public art installations on the TART Trail add interest and electrifying energy to the already beautiful surroundings.
So take a bolstering walk on the trails and get inspired by David Petrakovitz’s creations.
