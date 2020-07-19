TRAVERSE CITY — A trove of emails and communications released by Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District officials sheds light on a scramble to save hundreds free preschool slots that serve working families in Traverse City.
A June 3 email from Yvonne Donohoe McCool to Nick Ceglarek reveals the moments after ISD officials learned northern Michigan would lose the largest free preschool program available to lower-income families.
Donohoe McCool, the director of early childhood for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, sent the email to Ceglarek, the TBAISD’s superintendent, informing him Traverse City Area Public Schools officials would recommend a “full cut” of the Great Start Readiness Program.
Donohoe McCool, in the email, sought guidance from Ceglarek on what to do next — as the ISD provides state grant funding to 18 area providers to offer the Great Start Readiness Program. TCAPS has regularly provided the most GSRP availability to area families and was expected to offer 112 slots to 4-year-old preschoolers in the coming school year.
The Record-Eagle obtained documents, emails and other communications between TBAISD officials and educators throughout the state through a Freedom of Information Act request. TBAISD provided nearly 900 pages of materials generated between May 1 and July 1, with just two redactions and at no charge.
The elimination of GSRP through TCAPS was not seen favorably by those in and out of the TBAISD. But TCAPS officials have said little publicly about how the decision was made.
Jen Amin, an early childhood specialist with TBAISD, called the cut “brutal” and added that there are “a lot of shocked, scared, angry, defeated teachers.”
TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka previously said he made the decision to cut the free preschool program from TCAPS’ list of early childhood education offerings to save the district $125,000 for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The TCAPS Board of Education voted 6-1 on June 8 to lay off five teachers associated with the program. Erica Moon Mohr was the lone no vote.
Pavelka, officially replaced by John VanWagoner last week, said TCAPS officials are working “hand in hand” with TBAISD to provide Great Start programming.
“The district will fulfill its commitment,” he said. “I never want to speak for the board of education, but I can guarantee that this board and the new superintendent will make sure every one of those children are served.”
Ceglarek said the TBAISD has that same commitment.
Donohoe McCool and others “continue to explore all possibilities and all potential partnerships,” he said, but that has proved difficult during the COVID-19.
“Developing and opening programs is challenging under normal times and circumstances. With the pandemic, it becomes even more challenging and risky to open new programs,” Ceglarek said. “That is what our other partners are wrestling with.”
Keeping the 112 slots in the region is a priority for TBAISD, Ceglarek said.
If returned to the state, slots would be distributed to other districts.
Ceglarek said it is “a good possibility” that those would not return to the region. GSRP slots have a finite supply determined by state funding for the program.
Communications show TBAISD officials were considering running their own Great Start programming in the hopes of keeping those slots left open by TCAPS. Donohoe McCool mentioned the possibility of running seven to nine classrooms if space is available.
Kalkaska Public Schools was set to apply for 72 slots for the coming school year, the second highest among TBAISD providers. Superintendent Terry Starr said the district upped its slot request to 80 after the TCAPS decision.
The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and Munson Medical Center through Northwestern Michigan College are the likely options for Traverse City families that have transportation as a barrier to using resources. NMCAA and NMC originally planned to offer 37 and 20 slots, respectively.
Pat Sargent, the Michigan Department of Education’s lead GSRP consultant assigned to TBAISD, said in a June 25 email to Donohoe McCool that even if other providers stepped up to fill those slots, they could only offer 20 weeks of service instead of the normal 30 weeks.
Richard Lower, the director of the Great Start office at the MDE, told Donohoe McCool that districts around the state eliminating GSRP is the “new norm” for the past several years because of insufficient per-child funding. Per-pupil funding for the program has not increased since 2014.
A portion of the communications, including a 115-page string of emails, were dedicated to finding financial avenues in the community to offer the program.
Dave Mengebier, of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, emailed both Donohoe McCool and Ceglarek asking how the community can provide financial support for “at least a temporary solution for GSRP.”
Mengebier asked if they were able to cover the $125,000 shortfall TCAPS officials cited as the reason for the program’s elimination, could TCAPS “turn back the clock and maintain the program for one year.”
A definitive answer to that could come later this month, but both Ceglarek and Pavelka told the Record-Eagle that the focus continues to be finding other providers.
Barbara Keelan, in a June 7 email to all TCAPS board trustees said the community would support TCAPS financially through GTRCF grants and urgent needs funds
“This is your chance to set an example for other school districts in the area,” Keelan wrote. “TCAPS can be the leader in affirming the need for the program.”
The Record-Eagle also sent two similar FOIA requests to Traverse City Area Public Schools — the first seeking communications regarding GSRP between TCAPS executive team members, administrators and board members, and the second seeking staff communications at the six elementary schools that offered GSRP.
TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar responded by outlining $564 in estimated fees for the first request and $277 up front to begin searching for documents. Guitar’s second response for staff communications sought $739 to provide the materials, including $369 before work locating documents will begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.