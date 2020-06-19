TRAVERSE CITY — Timing is everything.
A Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District policy put in motion last July is proving beneficial for the 16 school districts the ISD serves — as those districts face likely cuts to their state aid for the coming school year. Michigan lawmakers and policy experts predict the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could shrink the state’s school aid fund by as much as $1.2 billion.
A portion of the ISD’s strategic plan, adopted by the board in July 2019, focused on providing greater funding to its districts to help cover costs for special education and vocational programming. That money, TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said, will help offset any losses those districts see in their non-reimbursable expenditures for those programs.
“This isn’t something we just threw together,” Ceglarek said.
The ISD has been operating with a fund balance — the district’s cash on hand — somewhere in the 30 percent range for years. TBAISD Chief Financial Officer Linda Bielecki said the 2019 figure was 31.6 percent for the general fund, 28.6 percent for the special education fund, and 30.9 percent for the vocational fund.
Board trustees who oversee the ISD, in April, approved dropping those reserves to 12 percent across the board.
Bielecki said she would not have recommended the move if she and other district officials were not comfortable with it, adding that it “aligns with the research we’ve done.”
“Given the current financial situation and the potential state budget cuts, it is going to help them significantly,” Bielecki said. “The work on this began even before we knew COVID was coming, but who would’ve known this is where we were going to be.”
Work on restructuring the ISD’s financial stance on its fund balance began after district officials completed a review of stakeholder data that included feedback from nearly 1,000 people, including employees, community members, local district principals and leaders, students served in career and technical education and special education, and parents.
Ceglarek said one of the goals to come out of the data review was to “develop, adopt and communicate a financial policy that supports our region.”
“To get to a new normal, to get to that 12 percent, would be a significant contribution back to our local districts,” Ceglarek said.
Reimbursements for transportation costs for districts sending students to the ISD’s Career-Tech Center was $546,000 in the 2018-19 school year and $573,000 in 2019-20. Special education reimbursements for those respective years was $1.3 million and $1.2 million. The gap left between costs and reimbursements in the 2019-2020 school year was $8.376 million.
Ceglarek said the ISD plans to pay out $6.5 million to regional districts this year, citing increasing costs to educate at-risk students and those with special needs.
“We know that’s a reality that our districts face,” he said.
Changes to board policy regarding financial preparation had to be made to approve trimming the fund balances, Ceglarek said. But he said the ISD is committed to providing districts with 100 percent reimbursements for vocational transportation costs and ensuring even the slightest percentage above the 12 percent will be earmarked and distributed for special education.
“We wanted to say to them, ‘You can budget for it. You can plan on it,’” Ceglarek said.
Districts were given the option of spreading the allocations over a three-year period, taking it now in a lump sum, or requesting additional services from the ISD.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials chose to take the allocation as one lump sum of $2.4 million. That option eliminates allocation for the following two years, but the dollar amount remains the same. TCAPS would have received $800,000 per year for three years.
TCAPS Associate Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill said the district anticipates “drastic cuts in per-pupil funding,” which she called “devastating for public education.”
Recent projections have the base per-pupil payments to districts dropping between $650 and $700. Most school districts now receive $8,111 per student.
Jon Hoover, Glen Lake Community Schools superintendent, applauded the time, energy and effort that Ceglarek and Bielecki put into developing the plan to reduce the fund balance and disburse the cash to to the 16 school districts.
Although plans were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and before the expected shortfall in state funding, Hoover called the timing of the move “inspired.”
“Jobs and programs will be preserved because of their desire to help the local school districts,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.