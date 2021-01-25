TRAVERSE CITY — Capital A. Capital L. Capital L.
All.
Matt Olson said it might be cliche to others, but it is not cliche to him.
Olson, the assistant superintendent of professional learning and innovation at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said servicing all children from all backgrounds, all ethnicities, all walks of life is the top priority of educators.
To continue on that path, the TBAISD is partnering with the Justice Leaders Collaborative to offer professional development training sessions geared toward recognizing diversity and building equity, inclusion and social justice awareness among staff members.
JLC officials will customize their program — the “Core Course for Educators: An Introduction to Social Justice” — to meet the needs of the ISD staff while catering the material specifically toward the different demographics within the five-county region and 16 school districts the ISD serves, Olson said. The sessions, which are expected to occur monthly, will provide context for educators to account for differences in race, class, gender, sexual orientation and identification, religion and ability.
The goal is to create personal reflection on possible inherent biases and to challenge previously held assumptions and world views.
“We want to be mindful of particular populations in our area,” Olson said, adding that northwest Michigan has a significant indigenous peoples population that is sometimes overlooked. “This is not going to be a carbon copy of the program used in other places in the state.”
Identifying issues of progress of underrepresented groups and finding key needs is paramount to the training. Both Olson and TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said offering programs such as this have been in the works and discussed within the district for the last several years.
In the current social climate and rise of racist rhetoric on the national stage, such issues are front and center. Having a stronger understanding of how to respond to those issues — whether an experience is shared or not — is a skill educators need, Olson said.
“This is of a particular focus in our greater society, right now,” Olson said. “This is a continuing evolution of a conversation we need to have. How do we best serve kids and what do we need to do to be mindful in our training?”
Ceglarek wanted to make it clear that the program is not a curriculum that will be brought to students nor is it one teachers will address in the classrooms. The training, which is voluntary, is simply meant to increase mindfulness within staff, and it will not be provided to school districts under the ISD’s purview.
The program is one of many professional development opportunities the TBAISD offers, including crisis intervention that was useful during a string of three child suicides in Kingsley between June 2018 and February 2019. Ceglarek said the training is “rooted in our work and our values as an organization” — keeping learners’ needs as priority one, building relationships and integrity, listening, providing service, valuing diversity and equity, and practicing empathy.
“When we provide learning opportunities for our staff, we try to embody the values we hold dear,” Ceglarek said.
Ceglarek wants those participating to gain a clear understanding of the barriers that might exist for certain populations served by the ISD to move forward in a proactive manner.
“The only way that I learn and grow is to be really reflective and to have opportunities that will allow me to reflect on experiences that impact all of the individuals that we serve,” he said.
Classes have not begun yet. Ceglarek said they are gauging interest in the program because of the limited number of slots available. Ceglarek said they will decide if the program was effective and if it is something the district will offer to another group of staff members.
