TRAVERSE CITY — Area high school students can take a peek at their potential future during a two-night, virtual college fair.
The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, in partnership with Northwestern Michigan College, will provide the annual College Night to showcase college and military options for northern Michigan high school students. The event, which is normally held at the Career-Tech Center, is all online with live information sessions with college admissions personnel and military representatives.
The event runs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Interested students can register at TBAISD.org and select the Virtual College Fair on the right side of the homepage.
Students are encouraged to attend during posted time periods specific to their high school.
Officials from more than 40 public and private colleges, universities, early college institutions and military service organizations will answer questions about admissions requirements, academic programs, campus life, costs, extracurricular activities and more. Financial aid information will also be available.
