TRAVERSE CITY — A little rebranding could go a long way — at least that is what officials at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District hope.
Superintendent Nick Ceglarek announced Wednesday the TBAISD, which serves 16 local school districts as well as other public academies and schools, will now be known as Northwest Education Services. Ceglarek said the name is more inclusive and representative of those districts.
Changing the name was an extensive process, Ceglarek said. The move was approved by the TBAISD board in November and then the state board of education in December. The change will be phased in over the next six months.
“We want to have a name that is more identifiable with what our values are and who we are,” Ceglarek said. “This is going to take some time, but we want to honor our past and those that lifted up the name TBAISD.”
The name change should eliminate any confusion with the TBA Credit Union, which has been an issue, according to those inside and out of the now-former TBAISD. As long as they are not referring to the organization by its acronym — NES — there shouldn’t be any confusion with the Nintendo Entertainment System either.
Ceglarek said they won’t be doing that — not because of Nintendo — but because he received feedback that “letters are just letters.” The shorthand for Northwest Education Services will simply be North Ed. Any confusion with Ed North, the 21st mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, or Edward North, the 16th century lord lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, likely will not be an issue.
“It’s kind of comical, but the reality is that there is some brand confusion about what we do and who we serve,” Ceglarek said. “Our vision is to be in the background and lift our local districts up and lift our programs and services up.”
Both Mancelona Superintendent Jeff DiRosa and Leland Superintendent Stephanie Long said the confusion with the credit union has been an obstacle as has explaining to the public what TBAISD does.
In a survey to local educators, zero percent marked “strongly agree” when asked if there is a common understanding in the community of what the TBAISD does and offers.
“What this does is tell you exactly what they do and who they serve,” DiRosa said. “Internally, we have a good understanding of that, but you really have to explain it fully to people — especially when they think it’s the bank.”
Long has a history with TBAISD, having served as the curriculum supervisor for the Career-Tech Center for four years.
She said having “Northwest” and “Services” in the name better captures the mission of the organization — which is to provide services to K-12 districts without being a K-12 district itself. Long said the North Ed logo, which pays homage to the TBAISD logo, brings the organization into the 21st century.
“The idea is that this is more than just Traverse City,” she said. “It represents what an intermediate school district’s purpose is. The general public doesn’t really understand the difference (between an ISD and a regular school district).”
Heather Jewell, communications specialist for North Ed, said the the shortened name primarily will be used verbally as the transition to Northwest Education Services progresses.
“Over time, it will sink in,” she said.
