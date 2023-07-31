TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to add what’s been called a missing link to Traverse Area Transportation and Recreation Trail along Traverse City’s bayfront are ready for planning commissioners’ review.
The planning board could decide Tuesday if the project conforms with the city’s master plan, and the 2010 Bayfront Plan. They’ll meet at 7 p.m. at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
Plans call for both widening the existing pathway, tweaking the route here and there, and extending it to the base of Old Mission Peninsula. Drawings show the improved and extended trail to Peninsula Drive. The design is still in the works for the segment along Peninsula to Eastern Avenue.
A vote is being recommended to confirm that the project fits with the city master plan and 2010 Bayfront Plan, according to a memo. The former calls for creating more options for biking and other eco-friendly transportation optiins, while the latter specifically calls for widening and extending the trail along Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.
The planning commission is still shorthanded following the resignations of former Chairman David Hassing and member Heather Shaw. City commissioners on July 17 created an ad hoc committee to recommend their replacements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.