TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails network is on course this season to provide richer, more accessible outdoor experiences.
An array of construction and reconstruction projects suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 takes off in April. The multi-million-dollar effort expands opportunities to enjoy natural, cultural and recreational resources in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Summer construction will complete the 5-mile Boardman Lake Loop Trail with development of the leg between Medalie Park and Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center. A community dream for decades, TART, the City, County and Garfield Township collaborated in forwarding the city-owned trail funded by multiple local and state sources.
New features offer up-close experiences to the natural asset located in the heart of Traverse City. Plans include asphalt pathways, two bridges, a boardwalk and overlooks for viewing the scenic 339-acre lake.
“The east side is heavily wooded going through tall pines,” said Chris Kushman, TART Trails Planning and Management Director. “You get glimpses of the lake on the west side. Higher than the lake level, it gives you a new perspective. You can pause and rest at the overlook for a panoramic view.”
Construction of a new 10-space parking lot on the south side of Shady Lane Road in Leelanau County’s Bingham Township supports increased use of the Leelanau Trail.The 17-mile pathway connecting Traverse City and Suttons Bay provides recreation and transportation options for 60,000 people annually.
The donor funded Art on the TART initiative gets a boost this summer with new public sculptures enhancing the Boardman Lake Trail. Installations add to a collection of year-round works created by local artists to highlight the area’s cultural identity.
“Traverse City Arts Commission had a vision for the Boardman Lake Loop,” said Caitlin Early, TART Trails Development Officer. “The TART staff decided to go all in with the initiative.”
Coming in 2021 are works by Michigan Legacy Art Park conservator and sculptor Brian Ferriby, Frankfort ceramic and steel sculptor Steve Kline and metalworker T.J. Carroll.
Early said the program enriches trail outings by incorporating public art where possible. It aims to inspire conversations among art fans and to awaken the artistic interest of the casual trail user.
The TART Transformation crowns summer projects.
The project revitalizes a nearly 30-year-old TART segment. Work renews the trail between Three Mile Road and Airport Access Road by adding landscaping and art and widening and resurfacing the legacy trail.
TART’s more than 100-mile regional network was birthed in the late 1980s by a group of four local residents who sought to link Traverse City to East Bay and Acme Townships via a non-motorized transportation and recreation pathway.
Tim Brick, one of the individuals driving original initiatives, said the group met stiff resistance on local, county and state fronts.
Controversy spiked when the group turned efforts toward purchasing a rail corridor to develop the Leelanau Trail.
Opposition heated to the point that death threats were aimed at the organization’s director.
Brick said strong leadership kept trail development moving forward despite the many obstacles.
“People don’t understand even today that TART owns the (Leelanau) trail from Traverse City to Suttons Bay,” Brick said.
Attitudes regarding the value of trails eventually changed.
Brick said surrounding communities, including Kingsley and Elk Rapids, now seek to connect to the TART network.
“In the back of our heads, we had a vision,” he said. “But we never thought it would happen in our lifetime.”
