We often visit art for many of the same reasons we visit nature: for contemplation and reflection. For an opportunity to experience a different point of view — and if we’re lucky, a moment of awe.
Awe is defined as a feeling of reverential respect mixed with fear or wonder. In several studies on awe, both art and nature are consistently listed in the top five experiences that can generate awe. (The others include religious experience, new life, and death). Awe shifts our attention away from our ego, makes us feel like we are part of something greater than ourselves, and can make us more empathetic and generous.
So, the opportunity to visit both art and nature in the same setting is a powerful one indeed. Not just for ourselves, but for our community.
In a past life, I worked at a contemporary art museum in the Rocky Mountain west. The most common thing I would hear from visitors exiting a gallery was “I don’t get it.” And I do get it — wrestling with art, specifically the contemporary and the abstract, can be difficult to do.
Especially in a gallery setting that is not easy to access, and even when accessed, doesn’t feel comfortable.
We rarely ask the same thing of nature, to show us her hand. To allow us to “get it.” Instead, we simply allow the experience to overcome us. To take in the feeling of warmth on our cheeks, the song of the red winged black bird in early spring, the changing of the leaves to an autumn palette. In this way, the pairing of art and nature can enhance the experience of both, creating an unexpected encounter, and offering the opportunity to just let ourselves feel it – whatever that “it” is.
Our region is not short on opportunities to experience art outdoors. We are fortunate to have incredible artists and arts administrators working among us to ensure that encounters with public art are easy to come by. I like to treat intentional encounters with art outdoors as I would a trip to the museum, which includes food and a walk around the neighborhood.
For me, a perfect morning would start with a walk through Old Town to a cup of coffee at Oryana before setting out at the 10th Street Trailhead of the Boardman Lake Trail. There I can view Conservation Conversation by Sous la Ciel and enjoy views of the Boardman Lake.
Heading down to the Loop trail takes me past sculptures by local artist David Petrakovicz.
I’ll walk past the lake side of the GTACS bouthouse to see a sculptural mural by Daniel Roach before getting to the start of the Solar System by David Kirby. In between planets I will take in the new butterfly pollinator garden in Hull Park.
Then I will be well primed to do some shopping and snacking in NOBO before heading downtown to take some colorful murals.
Opportunities abound. Check out Art Rapids in Elk Rapids to see over 30 sculptures in a wooded setting, with unparalleled views of East Bay.
Get your heart pumping hiking the hills at the 30-acre Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Whatever way you choose, I hope you visit a work of art outside this warm weather season, and sit to contemplate it, and bask in the awe that is the very presence of the beauty of where we live.
