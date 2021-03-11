MANCELONA — Sugar shacks across the region are filling with the sweet nectar of maple trees.
Maple syrup production traces back to Indigenous peoples of North America, but the demand for it in the pandemic brings something new to the table.
Dick Olds of Olds Brothers Maple Syrup in Kingsley said demand for maple syrup doubled in 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. While there is no shortage of the syrup, Olds said some sellers are having issues with obtaining jugs for bottling.
A confluence of factors ignited maple syrup’s rising popularity. COVID encouraged more people to cook from home. The natural product meets demand for healthy ingredients and new creative uses for the product expands its applications.
Del Southwell, owner of Southwell Sugar Shack in Mancelona recently sold product for an emerging trend in the gourmet market — syrup aged in emptied oak bourbon barrels which infuse syrup with the flavors absorbed in the wood.
Southwell explains maple syrup’s new status with health conscience consumers.
“It’s so popular because it’s natural, has a fabulous flavor, a low glycemic factor and healthy minerals,” he said.
Southwell’s 20-acre certified organic operation is a true family affair. The sugaring tradition and skills he learned at his father’s side. Today, 13 family members, age 6 and older, lend a hand to install and monitor 2,200 taps and miles of tubing. They split, haul, stack wood for the evaporator and other tasks. The effort averages 730 gallons of syrup annually.
For more than four decades Olds has welcomed spring with the ritual of tapping maples. He has witnessed the modern evolution of syrup production. The young Olds tapped trees, selling the sap by the bucket for pennies to the General Foods plant in Kingsley, now long gone.
Olds’ operation took a step forward when they invested in updating tubing and vacuums to increase efficiency.
“We used to get 10 gallons per tap,” he said. “Now we get 30.”
The Olds Brothers operation collects sap from 16,000 taps to produce 7,000 to 9,000 gallons of syrup each year.
Dennis Sparks, owner of the Sugar Den in Mesick, has worked his maple stand since 1973. His 4,000 taps produce about 1,200 gallons of syrup annually. If you ate pancakes topped with maple syrup at Crystal Mountain Resort, you likely enjoyed a taste of Sparks’ pride and joy.
Some of his maple syrup fans buy direct from the Sugar Den.
“I have two grandmas who come each year with Mason jars,” he said. “They fill them and that’s their Christmas gift for their family.”
The 2021 sap run began in northern Michigan on February 23. The period for collecting sap generally lasts four to five weeks when sustained by freezing nights and 40-degree days.
“We had some poor years when we only had about five days,” Sparks said. “And some years, just 17 or 18 days.”
Mother Nature ends the run in her own good time.
“When the weather gets warm and the buds come out, you’re done,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.