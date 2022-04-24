TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday, near the end of the school day, Nevaeh Wharton sat with a group of students at her school and began talking about something that happened to her last year — something that caught the attention of national news, brought people to school board meetings in droves and has occupied many minds in the community since.
The students sitting in front of her, like a few others she has interacted with in the past year, were unsure what she was talking about.
“This year, a few times it’s come up and a lot of people are like, ‘What’s that? What happened?’” Wharton said. “And I was just like, ‘You don’t know?’”
On April 24, 2021, the Record-Eagle published its first story about a racist Snapchat group message titled “Slave Trade” in which some Traverse City Area Public Schools students involved exchanged photos of Black students while others placed bids for them. The group messages also included discussions of killing a person in the LGBTQ community as well as calls for the genocide of all Black people and a renewal of the Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews.
Wharton, who is currently a junior at Traverse City Central High School, was among the students put up for bid by her classmates. She was just 15 when it happened, and the experience made her realize that the racism she had seen and understood to exist elsewhere was present in Traverse City as well.
“I was aware of racism obviously in the States and everywhere else, but in my town I didn’t hear about it as much,” Wharton said.
Following the racist incident, Wharton remembers going from a typical pandemic-era school year to chaos, including packed board of education meetings that included hours-long discussions about racism in the community and a school resolution. And national news coverage of the Snapchat group depicting Traverse City as a quintessential American town that encompassed the American “culture wars”.
With all the effort, discussions and media attention the racist incident garnered, many in Traverse City, like Nevaeh, are left a year later wishing more was done to address racism by the school and the community. They also hope a wave of change can come without another gut wrenching incident to incite it.
“I don’t hate the school. I don’t think they’re a terrible organization at all. I just think there could be better steps to avoid and diminish and eliminate the racism that exists in the whole system,” Wharton said. “I mean, they acknowledge the fact that it does happen and that it does occur, but I just wish that people just didn’t forget about it.”
On Thursday, Northern Michigan E3 hosted a vigil for Patrick Lyoya, a Black, Congolese-American who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer earlier this month. Lyoya and his family came to the United States as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 after spending more than a decade in a refugee camp, according to reporting by NPR.
“He was an uncle. He was a firstborn son. He was a father of a 2-year-old and a 3-month-old baby. He was somebody’s loved one. And he was a community do-gooder. He was known in his community for doing good things,” said Holly Bird, a member of the San Felipe Pueblo, in her speech at the vigil. “He and his family escaped the violence of the Congo to come here for a better life. This is what they got.”
At the vigil, five speakers talked about Lyoya, police brutality and the need for change in Traverse City in front of the Governmental Center on Boardman Avenue. The group attending the vigil then walked across downtown along Front Street, reciting chants like “No justice, no peace” and holding signs with Lyoya’s name and statements like, “Black Lives Matter”.
“We need a society that demands change. We have to stop having these kinds of gatherings. We need to start having celebrations, celebrations of change,” said Marshall Collins in his speech at the vigil. “Too many people are hurting, crying over people they love. We can’t wait until it happens in our backyard. We have to do it now. We have to demand change now.”
When the racist Snapchat surfaced, Collins, a member of Northern Michigan E3, looked around and felt like this moment could be a turning point for change in his community.
“I thought it was a time where the community could sit back, look, and look at themselves and say, hey, if this is happening with our kids, we actually need to start making a change,” Collins said in an interview.
Collins was on TCAPS’s Social Equity Task Force, which created the first draft of the board of education’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging resolution. After the first meeting following the Snapchat, Collins felt good — school trustees seemed interested in getting the resolution out quickly.
What came next was pushback from community members who said systemic racism doesn’t exist in Traverse City and raised issue with the intent of the resolution and the task force. Some said the problems pointed out in the resolution could be addressed by the school district’s anti-bullying rules while others said the conversations happening around the resolution were causing more divide.
“Anybody that does bullying, racist type acts, they need to be punished,” said Heather Cerone at a July 26 board meeting. “But we don’t need a resolution that keeps getting rewritten and rewritten for essentially the same goal.”
By the end of the summer, the fourth iteration of the resolution passed and the task force was dissolved.
Jamie Francisco, whose youngest son graduated from TCAPS in 2021, spoke out against the resolution’s early iteration and the Social Equity Task Force. She said she didn’t think the task force was necessary and that, while she does believe that some people experience racism, she does not believe it’s systemic. However, if the task force were to be reinstated, she would like to see it filled with diverse opinions.
“In the position that they’re in, I think that they handled it as best they could,” Francisco said of TCAPS. “However, I think that they overstepped their bounds a little bit, because ultimately, this is a police issue.”
Collins was glad that the board’s trustees took the time to continue working on the resolution through the back-and-forth. He also said he was glad the resolution passed, but he laments the dissolution of the task force and felt the board was diverted by the opposing voices in the room and lost focus on what mattered most: the students.
“The key is to make every single student (and) person feel like they belong, feel like they’re included. Why would anyone not want that for all kids?” Collins said, in reference to the opposition to the resolution. “Why would anyone not want all kids to feel a sense of belonging and a sense of being included and a sense of being part of our community?”
During the past year since the racist Snapchat group, Collins said he wishes people stayed engaged with addressing racism in the community as he has. Such calls for change need to be part of a continual process of support and action, he said.
Others in the community have expressed disappointment in the school’s actions, or lack thereof, to address the racist incident and make students of color feel safer in TCAPS. Many, like Collins, want TCAPS to publicly and clearly denounce racism, the Social Equity Task Force to be revived, more continual community engagement on race and racism and education and training for staff and students about race and racism.
“I think we still have a long way to go,” said Briana Motley, a mother of a senior at TCAPS, about addressing the racist Snapchat incident.
Wharton said she’s unsure how she feels in terms of feeling safe in school. She still hears students using slurs or making insensitive, racist jokes, she said. And just in the fall, her school saw threats of violence after the shooting at Oxford High School, including one that threatened serious bodily injury to the African American community, as previously reported.
Tyasha Harrison, a founding council member of Northern Michigan E3, commended the students who were victims of the Snapchat incident for being vocal and courageous. She said she is disappointed at a lack of action by the board in ensuring the continued safety of students of marginalized identities and wishes staff could be trained to be more helpful and aware of what to do when racist incidents happen.
“I don’t feel the school has handled that at all,” Harrison said. “I feel like there was a lot of commotion and uproar at board meetings about CRT and the Snapchat incident and I think that they have let the commotion die down and nothing has been initiated since then.”
Dana Greensky, who is a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said she doesn’t feel students of color have been guaranteed more safety at TCAPS in the past year. During that time, her daughter, who attends a TCAPS school, was called a racial slur, she said.
“I wish they would have publicly denounced racism,” Greensky said. “I feel like there needs to be some sort of training put into place, because if people aren’t trained well to see things then they’re not going to be able to acknowledge them when they happen.”
TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said he thinks addressing racism and diversity in the school community should reach beyond the resolution from last summer.
“I’m proud that we got a resolution that was strong and balanced,” Newman-Bale said. “But it was really, for me, just making sure that we had a resolution that said that … this isn’t gonna go away. The resolution was really the first part of what needs to be a long journey.”
In the fall, after the summer of discussing, rewriting and eventually passing the DEIB resolution, the TCAPS board of education and administration shifted focus to COVID and masking. For months, school board meetings included debates about masking and the need for decisions to be made regarding COVID precautions and lost school days.
However, now, Newman-Bale said he thinks the board is able to get back to regular business.
During the past school year, the TCAPS board of education has hosted focus groups and sent out surveys as part of a process to develop a strategic plan for the district to steer itself for the next few years. Soon, the board will host two to three meetings to sift through the results of the surveys and begin crafting their strategic plan.
Newman-Bale said he hopes that, through this process, the board will discuss and develop a best path forward in making all students feel safe at TCAPS.
“I want to make sure that everyone, every student, no matter what, feels safe and welcome. And whatever we have to do, that should be our focus, we should unite behind that common goal,” Newman-Bale said.
Creating a kind, caring and safe environment for all students has been a consistent topic of discussion throughout this year, said TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner. TCAPS officials are always learning, evaluating and seeking to make all students feel safe and welcome at school, he said.
“I think that there’s a lot of support in our community to make sure that we have a welcoming community,” VanWagoner said. “I’m excited about the coalition of people that are getting together to have that conversation and try and make Traverse City that place that everybody wants to live and work and have their kids educated.”
As for the Social Equity Task Force, Newman-Bale and VanWagoner said it likely will be re-evaluated through the strategic planning process and, if reinstated, would be done so transparently.
While the last year has been hard in grappling with being subject to a racist incident and losing close friends, Wharton said her mental health these days is good. But she is frustrated when she thinks about the fact that people in her community still are unaware of what happened to her and other students of color at her school.
“(The school) made steps to do something, but I didn’t feel like they were big enough steps,” Wharton said.
In the past year, Wharton said she has felt good about bringing awareness to the incident by talking to reporters or at public meetings, but beyond that she’s unsure where to turn next. She has thought about starting a club to talk about race and racism. She even talked to another student about doing that, but she doesn’t know the best way to go about it, and she knows it could cause backlash, like what she saw last summer.
Most of all, Wharton said she would like to see her school focus more on leaning into uncomfortable conversations about race. This year, she has read books by Black authors and watched a documentary about the 1992 Los Angeles race riots. She also hopes her school can provide more educational materials to students about the history of racism and what racism looks like today, materials she hopes would create a more welcoming environment where students are more informed.
“I wish that people (would) kind of keep it in the back of their minds,” Wharton said. “I don’t hate the school. I just wish that maybe they could do a better job at making it a safer place for everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.