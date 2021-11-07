TRAVERSE CITY — The conversation about how to teach race in schools continued this week when an author of two commonly challenged books spoke to a northern Michigan audience.
“People have always come to me and said ‘I don’t know why we have to talk about race,’ and I always tell people: ‘because we ain’t talked about it yet,’” said author Jason Reynolds, to more than 260 attendees at a virtual event Thursday hosted by the National Writers Series.
Reynolds spoke about his young-adult nonfiction book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You”, which is meant to teach young people about race and racism, with author and journalist Rochelle Riley. Organizers of the event emphasized the need for this conversation in northern Michigan, and Traverse City in particular.
Incidents such as one from the summer in which Traverse City high school students held a mock slave auction over Snapchat reveal why northern Michigan needs to learn more about the history and present-day experience of race and racism, said Jillian Manning, NWS executive director.
“We know our community is grappling with [race and racism] and we have seen instances where a lot of harm has been done because people don’t know how to have these conversations and don’t know how to sometimes treat other people with the respect that they deserve,” Manning said. “And we’re hoping that this event for a lot of people will open hearts, open eyes and give people the tools to learn and treat everybody in our community with kindness, respect and a sense of belonging.”
Two of Reynolds’ books are on the American Library Association’s list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2020. Challenges are documented requests to remove materials from schools or libraries.
None of Reynolds’ books are banned or have been formally challenged in TCAPS libraries or Traverse Area District Libraries, said TCAPS Elementary Library Coordinator Stephanie Luyt and Traverse Area District Library director Michele Howard.
NWS received a Michigan Humanities grant to hold Thursday’s event, which they partially used to buy 100 copies of “Stamped” to donate to northern Michigan libraries and schools, such as Pathfinder School and Traverse City Area Public Schools.
But not everyone wants their children to learn about race and racism the way schools teach it.
During the summer, TCAPS board meetings were flooded with members of the community who expressed disfavor for teaching about equity and racism in schools prompted by a board-crafted equity resolution that championed diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in TCAPS.
In late July, the TCAPS board unanimously approved the fourth iteration of the equity resolution after more than two months of heated public comment and stripping the resolution down.
One portion of the original draft that did not make it into final version said the TCAPS board supported the “continuing efforts to provide, expand, share and highlight” books in the school libraries that include authors who “represent marginalized communities and a wide diversity of individual voices and experiences.”
Local parent Jamie Francisco said she has read “Stamped” and there are some things in the book that she agrees with, but there is “a lot” she does not agree with. She said the book unfairly depicts white people as bad, and she has asked the TCAPS board of education to remove it from schools.
“I don’t think that we shouldn’t teach history, but we should teach true history,” Francisco said. “We shouldn’t teach history like this happened yesterday or this happened today. There is a lot of ugly to our history, but those ugly parts of our history is what has brought us to where we are today.”
Francisco, who grew up in a multi-racial family, said she thinks the idea that America is systemically racist is “garbage,” and that focusing on race and racism only creates more division.
“I’m seeing that these types of topics are actually creating more division than they are creating unity,” Francisco said. “And, especially in a time right now, we need to be united and we need to be loving and kind with people. We need to look forward and stop looking back.”
Nicole Hooper, a local parent of a TCAPS student who often speaks at board of education meetings, said she agrees that racism exists, but she does not think the way that books like “Stamped” teach about racism and history should be promoted for young students.
“I believe that we need to teach about racism, and we need to teach accurate history,” Hooper said. “But what they’re promoting is taking it beyond teaching about and instead turning our children into little political activists, and that’s not fair. They’re kids, and that kind of pressure is not what kids are meant to carry.”
Hooper said she has not read “Stamped” but she learned about its topics and teachings from Francisco. She said lessons about racism “should be left up to the parents.”
At the state level, the Michigan legislature also moved to limit how race is taught in Michigan schools.
Most recently, the Michigan State House of Representatives advanced a bill that would prohibit Michigan schools from teaching about “implicit race or gender stereotyping” on Tuesday.
Reynolds said many young people he has spoken to at book events received his writing well.
“No matter how many times I do this, or how many times I write something that’s a little prickly, the response is the same: the kids lean in, the adults lean out,” he said.
Some young people Reynolds has spoken with said his book was “eye-opening,” he said.
“I’ve had some college students say, ‘I read this and there were parts of it that were painful, and there were parts of it that did make me feel a certain kind of shame, but that shame fueled something in me that made me want to do better,’” Reynolds said.
Howard said Reynolds’ book “Stamped” gives people of all ages a “safe way” to “explore race.”
“There’s a lot of push in our area for diversity, equity and inclusivity. And, you know, what does that really mean?” Howard said. “What it really means is trying to understand another person and where they come from, different from yourself in a non-judgmental way and, and I think bringing in an author like Jason Reynolds does that for us.”
