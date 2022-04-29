TRAVERSE CITY — In a memo to local leaders, the Traverse Area District Library board of trustees shared staff and patron concerns about increased disruptive behavior at the library and requested certain measures be taken to better support the local homeless population.
In March, Safe Harbor board chairman Mike McDonald floated the idea of the overnight emergency shelter staying open in the summer — as opposed to only during the colder months — at a neighborhood group meeting that included shelter leaders, city officials, nearby residents and neighborhood representatives.
However, the library’s leadership raised concerns about this proposition, as more violent and disruptive behaviors from some members of the local homeless community have caused distress among library staff during the months that Safe Harbor is open.
In a memo to the Traverse City Board of Commissioners and the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, the Traverse Area District Library trustees and library director Michele Howard explained that the library has become the “de facto day shelter” for those who stay overnight at Safe Harbor, which is a short walk from the library, and have nowhere else to go during the day.
The library’s own data show a rise in behavioral issues associated with substance abuse and mental illness between November and April, the months that Safe Harbor is open. In March, the library recorded 44 behavioral violations, Howard said. Sometimes the police had to respond to the library more than once a day.
Some people leave without trouble, but often the situation will escalate when an individual is suspended or asked to leave more than once, Howard said. Many people will sneak back into the library when they’re suspended to use the bathrooms as well.
On days when there is a day shelter open, Howard said the library sees no incidents.
“Honestly, they just need to stay warm,” Howard said, adding that those with substance abuse disorders find the library’s behavior policies too restrictive and “you just can’t do it here.”
Increased behavioral violations weigh heavy on library staff as well, whose empathy-based training falls short when dealing with intoxicated, obstinate or violent individuals, according to the memo.
The library has taken measures to address these issues on their own end, like amending behavioral policies to extend suspensions and hiring security guards to cover the library seven days a week, but Howard said she’s unsure what else they can do.
“We don’t have a lot of tools in our toolbox on this one,” Howard said. “We’ve changed the behavior policy, that’s our biggest deterrent. Hopefully the message goes out there that the library is not going to tolerate this behavior.”
As a way to better support the local homeless population and alleviate some of the stresses on library staff, the library’s leaders requested in the memo that local leaders take steps to maintain the time frame that Safe Harbor opens, create a joint task force to develop a day shelter, support and encourage the reopening of other shelters and addiction treatment services in northwest Michigan and establish a community police officer at the library.
McDonald said he’s on board with the memo’s suggestions but that Safe Harbor leadership does want to test out how staying open more throughout the year goes. Safe Harbor recently sent in an application to the city to open in September this year to pilot an extended season, McDonald said.
Better access to mental health services and addiction treatment centers, as suggested in the library’s memo, would be hugely beneficial to the homeless population, McDonald said. Untreated mental illness and addiction contribute to negative behaviors at Safe Harbor as well, he said.
“I think a day shelter during the cold months is definitely needed in Traverse City,” McDonald said. “It’s going to take somebody, and I don’t know if it’s government or some private group, to fund it.”
McDonald said he’s unsure how much a day shelter would cost, but keeping Safe Harbor open with some paid staff, a paid-for building and mostly volunteer help between November and April costs about $400,000 to $500,000 per year.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he’d like to see Safe Harbor open year-round, but that that can’t happen until the issues at the library are addressed through conversations of the broader community, within the city and outside of the city as well.
“We, as a broad we, need to be thinking about how we’re going to deal with this because the situation should not continue going forward,” Lewis said. “No employee should feel threatened to be working where they’re working.”
County Commissioner Bryce Hundley, who serves as a county representative on Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s board, said he thinks a task force of community leaders who can work towards opening a day shelter in the area is a great idea, and likely an urgent need.
“I think that makes a lot of sense,” Hundley said. “I certainly see the need for year-round shelter for the homeless population in our community.”
At the county board of commissioners’ most recent strategic planning meeting, Hundley said they were in agreement that, as elected leaders in the county, they should to address the need for affordable housing in the area, which is intrinsically connected to homelessness.
Howard said the library’s leadership and staff want the needs of the homeless population to be recognized and addressed, but that it is outside of the parameters of the library’s mission and ability.
“We see both sides of it: People have certain needs that have to be met, especially with the winter here,” Howard said. “But also us serving the library mission and the board knowing that they have a fiduciary duty to protect the library. And when there’s a lot of incidents like this, it does make people not want to come here.”
