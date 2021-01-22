This is the time of year at the Traverse Symphony when we are usually making the final adjustments to our schedule for the upcoming season. That means that now in January of 2021, we are planning through May of 2022. I am very happy to report that we are doing exactly that right now.
With the rollout of the COVID vaccine proceeding, we join the rest of the world in hoping that within the next 12 months we will see the end of pandemic restrictions. We are hoping for an incredible return to normal concert conditions, with a superb lineup of concerts and events that will truly be celebratory in nature.
In the meantime, I’ve gotten many questions online, in social media, and in real life about what we are doing during the shutdown time. Our inclination at the Traverse Symphony is to describe in full detail all of the many musical experiences we are offering the public right now.
Do you know that situation when you ask a question and get so much information as a response that you feel a bit overloaded and don’t retain the most important piece of information delivered to you? Every time I get the question about what the orchestra is doing right now, I think to myself, “maybe we need to simplify our response.”
So that’s what I’m going to do right now.
The simple answer is to go to our website, traversesymphony.org. If you are using a computer or tablet, click on the “watch+listen+connect“ at the top of the page; if you are using a phone, then first click on the upper left hand set of three lines to reveal the menu options, and then select “watch+listen+connect.”
Once there, you will find an ever growing treasure trove of free archived concert recordings, musician performance videos made since the pandemic shut-down, and much more! You will also find information on how to stay connected through our email list and social media accounts. Furthermore, all of our concerts this season (which are by necessity small ensembles of musicians) are streamed live via our website and social media accounts, and are available to watch on demand for a short period of time after.
There is also information about how to join as a member by making a fully tax-deductible gift to the symphony. Member benefits vary by level and include access to another set of digital performances and other content exclusively available to those who are making the remarkable gift of sustaining the TSO during this time when we cannot sell tickets to actual live concerts.
September 11, 2001. I have always remembered how much importance, how much spirit and hope there was in the gathering together we did on Saturday, Sept. 15 of that year. As a matter of fact, in the days between 9/11 and the 15th we sold every remaining ticket and indeed had an overflow audience at the concert in no small part I’ve always believed because the act of gathering together those nearly 20 years ago had so much meaning for everyone. I’m sensing and hoping for a full return to the stage next season which will have perhaps even more meaning and importance than it did 20 years ago for our community. In the meantime, I invite everyone to check out what we’re doing on our website!
