A few months ago in March, I was able to leave the country to conduct for the first time since the pandemic broke out a year prior in March of 2020. That trip was to Rome, Italy and among the many unique things about it, was that it was the first time I had ever worked with at that theater and in that city.
In contrast, I’ve just now returned from Milan, Italy, and La Scala where I made my debut 20 years ago in 2001, and was mostly recently there in January of 2020. This was a real reunion with colleagues I have relatively recently seen, to play for an albeit small but appreciative audience whom I also know. It was also the first time the La Scala ballet had performed for a live audience since 2020. Without taking time to describe it all, it was amazing!
So that leads me to say that to have had that experience there as a guest, it makes me know that when the members of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra combine again to play for our incredible audience here from the region, a place my wife and I have now made our home, I know it will be absolutely overwhelming.
Seriously, when I consider that experience as a guest artist and being to imagine forward to what it will be like to once again to step in front of the audience on that stage. Also knowing that as it currently stands, I in total will have been in charge of the artistic destiny of three decades of the organization, my breath is literally taken away thinking about what that reunion will be like.
Every day that long-term responsibility for and to the orchestra becomes more real in a visceral sense. There are always generational shifts in the life of an ensemble and I have already guided us through at least one, if not two, of those. I now receive monthly several messages from musicians who the time away from exercising the specific muscles of playing in an orchestra has just been too much at this point in their lives and careers. They are making the amazing choice to not have to finish at less than their best. All of those positions will have to be replaced, and even though there are committees, panels, and juries, guiding the process of replacing artistic talent is one of the key things an artistic director does in any organization from churches to orchestras and opera houses.
All of that and a ton of other things I’m now reflecting on thinking about what it will be like to begin greeting you over the coming six months leading up to next January! First this summer we begin individual musician performances at small events around the region, culminating with an exciting collaborative performance event on Aug. 3 at the Civic Center Park on and with the stage and talent of Parallel 45 and TC Dance Project. That will be our biggest performance of the summer. Then we build up in the fall with our new recital series, and the launch of the TS0 Jazz Orchestra, the Holiday Pops and finally in January, our return to the Corson Auditorium stage with the full orchestra will finally take place!
So we’ve got a big crescendo of activity going on, but oh my gosh, January is going to be one amazingly awesome experience. I cannot wait!
