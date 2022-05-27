F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote that “life was beginning over again with the summer” and so it is with the first summer season of the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra at The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Since the start of my time with the Traverse Symphony, there has continually been discussion about a summer season. For a few summers we did some concerts at the City Opera House, but everyone kept wanting us to be outside. That, coupled with the challenges of parking downtown on a summer evening for many of our year-round patrons, eventually led to that idea being abandoned — although I always thought it held great promise.
Presenting outdoor concerts provides many challenges for an organization that has to build everything from scratch. By that, I mean, when there is no existing physical infrastructure of either the stage, adequate audience space, parking space, or the backstage support space for performers, it is difficult.
Once we decided to found the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra with a group of musicians numbering around 35, down from our usual 60-75, one of the pieces of that summer puzzle came into focus. We would only need a stage space for approximately half of the usual number of musicians. Our experiences developing our recital series over at the Cathedral Barn led to the next piece coming together. One day while we were in the barn deciding how to arrange the seating for our concerts, I looked out the window and noted this pavilion across the way and asked about it. Well, not too much later we had come up with the concept of the Jazz Orchestra performing under the roof of the pavilion with the audience seated on the grounds of The Botanic Garden, and using the Barns themselves as our production support space.
So with that preamble, the TSO proudly introduces our very first Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Jazz Orchestra Series at The Botanic Garden! Named after our generous sponsors …I can truthfully say, this series is a dream a long time in the making for the TSO family. I also have to say that the substantial financial support of the Milliken Reum family is crucial in making this a reality. As anyone who has tried to throw an outdoor party or wedding during the summer knows, there are many challenges to this and every one of them comes with a price tag. Their gift was a turning point in making the decision to go ahead with the project, and we can’t thank them enough!
So what will we do? We begin on June 16 with a program featuring some of the great landmark music in the history of the Jazz Orchestra … Dixieland, Latin/Cuban, Big Band/Swing, tributes to jazz legends Charlie Parker, Doc Severinsen, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Buddy Rich, Harry James, and others. On July 3rd we will have a fun patriotic program celebrating the United States.
Joining us will be Northwestern Michigan College’s well-known vocal ensemble for salutes to the armed forces and some of the great American cities — Chicago, San Francisco, and Chattanooga. Joining us for this will be one of our Jazz Orchestra singers— a local favorite with a national following — Dominic Fortuna with some of his unique stylings and performance flair. Then we wrap things up on Aug. 4 with a tribute to music from film and stage with a jazzy take on it. Everything from “As Time Goes By,” to Quincy Jones’ “Soul Bossa Nova” used in the Austin Powers films, to the theme from “Shaft.”
So it’s going to be a series of lighthearted musical fun that takes advantage of northern Michigan’s summer beauty as a backdrop. If you remember the different eras when this music was new, or if you’re a younger hipster with a taste for retro and vintage, or if you just like a good time outdoors with a hot band and good music, this will be a set of concerts you’re not gonna wanna miss.
