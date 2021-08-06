I hereby predict that the evening of Aug. 3, 2021 will go down in history as one of the most significant nights ever in the world of Traverse City performing arts.
For the first time, the city’s three professional performing institutions, Parallel 45 Theater, Traverse City Dance Project and the Traverse Symphony Orchestra joined forces for a group performance spectacular in Civic Center Park.
There was a book we read in elementary school which made an indelible impression on me. It was a telling of the “Stone Soup” fable. That idea of a village whose poor residents were concerned for their own survival through famine and hunger, discovered that by pooling their resources, no one need starve, is a very powerful message indeed. Well, the story of how our performance came to be is a real life iteration of it.
The idea began in discussions many, many months ago between the TC Dance Project co-directors, Brent Whitney and Jennifer McQuiston Lott and I about what our next project together might be. We already worked together on a big performance a few years ago on one of the TSO subscription concerts and wanted to keep our collaboration going.
Since their performing season is typically during the summer, that focused our time frame. Brent and Jen expressed a dream to work with the music of Vivaldi’s evergreen masterpiece, “The Four Seasons,” which is one of my favorite works to perform. After a call to one of my good friends and colleagues, Hal Grossman, with whom the TSO has performed the work in the past and Hal and I have done in different situations, Hal was on board and the plan began developing.
As our discussions continued the idea quickly emerged that if we brought our friends and colleagues, Executive Director Joseph Beyer and Artistic Director Kit McKay over at Parallel 45 Theater into the mix, we would have a complete trio of the three organizations. Their big musical this past summer was “The Sound of Music,” and keeping a few of their singing actors (Maya Lagerstam and Max DeTogne) in town a few extra days to allow for them to be featured in the concert seemed like a great and practical idea.
Many Zoom meetings and emails later, everyone signed on. The initial plan was to perform at the Open Space, but as the discussion zeroed in on the practical matters of creating a performing space for a small orchestra, a set of singers, and a company of dancers, the costs quickly mounted in a way that was proving problematic.
Joe made the game-changing suggestion to move the proposed date to immediately after the P45 season at the Amphitheater in Civic Center Park, utilize their space, equipment, technical staff etc. it might become manageable. Well, it happily did become manageable, and we all owe an incredible debt of gratitude to the technical crew of P45, led by Christopher Jones, who made it all happen and Joe for suggesting it.
Celebrating the success of the performance is however not the greatest thing to come out of this performance. The greatest thing is the promise of the future. A future wherein professional theater, dance, orchestra, and all of the associated fields are working together as one toward a shared goal of providing our incredible community with culture and art of the highest possible caliber is a powerful message indeed!
