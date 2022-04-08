The Traverse Symphony Orchestra will be performing our Grand Finale concert of the 2021-2022 season this Sunday in Corson Auditorium.
It will feature both the magnificent “Symphony No. 4” by Tchaikovsky, and two choral works performed with the NMC Chorus and Chorale.
I see the choral works in this concert as a reflection of both our past two years and the promise of the season ahead.
Mozart’s “Lacrimosa” is a contemplation of loss, and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” is a celebration of what is to come. For me these pieces are the perfect commentary on where we are at this moment in time. Throughout history people have turned to great art to help to express what it is to be human. As we look back at the past two years and the people we have lost, Mozart gives us solace, and as we look forward to a new beginning, Handel gives us hope.
The TSO is at a turning point; we acknowledge the past two years, and we look forward with excitement to the future. That future embraces lessons learned during the pandemic, and leads us to greater engagement with this community which has supported us so strongly. We have embraced a renewed understanding of our value to the entire five county region, and we are committed to removing barriers to the enjoyment of great music. To put this understanding into action we have created entirely new concert and educational offerings to make quality music available to everyone. That includes Duke Ellington’s jazz standards, Beethoven’s Symphonic Masterworks, chamber music, orchestral classics for children, and everything in between. We emerge from this pandemic renewed, reimagined, and reinvented.
To kick off this reinvention, we are excited to share our new outdoor concert series, The Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Series. This summer we will be premiering three concerts on the lawn of the Botanic Garden in the Historic Barns Park, sponsored by a $100,000 gift from the Sherry Milliken Reum Family.
Our first concert, on June 16, will feature our new Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Our July 3 concert will be a concert of Patriotic favorites, joined by our colleagues from TC Dance Project and NMC Chorus, and our Aug. 4 concert will end the summer with a bang, bringing you those nostalgic jazz standards that invite you to get out of your seat and dance.
Our 2022-23 season ahead will feature the newly launched programs that are quickly becoming favorites; our Maestro Series of recitals, our Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra, our collaborative Masterworks in Miniature programs for children — all in addition to our concerts with the full symphony orchestra.
You’ll see us in more venues than ever across multiple counties performing at the Cathedral Barn, Interlochen’s Corson Auditorium, The Botanic Garden, the Sarah Hardy Farmers’ Market, the Traverse Area District Library, the Old Art Building in Leland, the Garden Theatre in Frankfort, the City Opera House and Lars Hockstad Auditorium.
Our goal is to support this community, which has supported us, with new concerts, new styles of music, new venues, new programs, new educational programs (our new Suzuki violin program begins in September!), all built upon our 70 years of experience bringing professional music to our entire region.
Our concert on April 10 is labeled a finale, but at the TSO we view it as a prelude to all of the remarkable and inspiring concerts ahead.
