TRAVERSE CITY — This fall marks the final season of Swingshift and the Stars, Traverse City’s beloved Dancing-with-the-Stars-esque fundraising event that has helped numerous area nonprofits flourish for the past 15 years.
Swingshift and the Stars began in 2008 as the creative brainchild of Judy Harrison. A Detroit native, Harrison attended Indiana University and experienced numerous parts of the country before settling down in Traverse City with her family in 1993.
For 12 years, Harrison worked as a dance instructor and choreographer at Interlochen Arts Academy, which provided her with the ideal background for starting a dance-based nonprofit. Plus, her time serving on a nonprofit board in Grand Rapids introduced her to the concept of dynamic event fundraising — another essential component that helped shape SATS.
“‘Swingshift and the Stars’ focus has been to provide multiple nonprofit organizations with affordable events, fundraising tools, awareness, and connection in our region,” said Harrison. “I’m proud that we have been able to help fill a need.”
A sustainable nonprofit in and of itself, SATS receives generous financial and in-trade support from sponsors who value the work SATS has done in the region.
For those not familiar with how SATS works, each season, three nonprofit organizations are represented by their own “star,” who performs in hopes of garnering votes and donations. The representatives participate in live event dance and lip-sync competitions during the season, and the very first SATS “star” was Bill Marsh, Jr., of Bill Marsh Auto Group.
“Regarding my experience as part of the inaugural class of ‘Stars’ in season one, it was, frankly, one of the most memorable experiences of my adult life,” recalled Marsh.
When Harrison asked him to participate, Marsh was immediately on board. Having known Harrison for years through an advertising relationship, being familiar with the popular show “Dancing with the Stars,” and harboring a love for dancing himself, Marsh was excited to get involved. But he quickly learned dancing on stage wasn’t for the faint of heart.
“I had no idea that learning a two-minute ballroom dance could be so challenging,” admitted Marsh. “And I was the first to go on stage at the first show — I’m not sure if I’ve ever been more nervous in my life. When we hit the floor, I was stiff as a board. I looked like Herman Munster!”
At the behest of his wife, before the next show, Marsh enjoyed a drink and, with lessened inhibitions, relaxed and received a perfect score for his Fox Trot. About $90,000 was raised for five local charities during that first season, and everyone had a blast working together.
“What’s been most enjoyable and satisfying to me in supporting Swingshift over the years is helping them raise over $4 million, all of which has helped numerous charities in our community,” said Marsh. “For some of these nonprofits, being part of Swingshift provided the public exposure they needed to get them established. I’ve also enjoyed seeing so many friends and acquaintances step up as ‘Stars’ and have an equally memorable experience.”
Marsh has supported SATS since its humble beginnings back in 2008, and he credits the annual events’ success to Harrison’s leadership, creativity, persistence, and character: “I like, trust, and admire [Harrison] not only for her talent, but her kindness, professionalism, and go-getter personality,” added Marsh.
Since its inception, SATS has partnered with 122 nonprofits, enabling organizations of all kinds to expand and reach their potential. One such nonprofit is Peace Ranch, which participated in SATS in 2013 and 2017.
“Working with Swingshift created incredible momentum for our organization both times,” said Jackie Kaschel, founder and executive director of Peace Ranch. “Looking at the growth from the 2013 event, which put Peace Ranch on the map, and 2017, when later we were awarded one of the first Impact 100 grants in our region, being involved in Swingshift taught us so much about community fundraising and support.”
“Each nonprofit oversees its fundraising destiny,” said Harrison. “We offer training, marketing, a beautiful story video, exposure, and more to set them up for success during their participation with SATS and into their fundraising future.”
SATS also creates a fantastic opportunity for nonprofits to spread the word about their cause and mission, thus drawing interested persons and their support. For example, during Peace Ranch’s first time with SATS, Kaschel was introduced to retiring Father Fred Foundation business manager Joann Weirich. After that meeting, Weirich became a Peace Ranch volunteer, eventually joining their finance committee, becoming treasurer, and then being voted President of the board in 2016.
“Joann has brought a wealth of leadership, integrity, and nonprofit know-how to Peace Ranch and continues to serve on our leadership team,” said Kaschel. “Swingshift created the opportunity to raise thousands of dollars and community awareness about Peace Ranch, but Joann is by far the most wonderful asset we received through our participation.”
And for increased exposure, last year, SATS introduced “Beyond the Competition,” a virtual behind-the-scenes event in which audiences view backstage experiences and learn more about the featured nonprofits’ impactful stories; a component that will be included in the final season.
For this 15th and final season, the three participating nonprofits and their “Star” performers will be announced on Aug. 25, at the Swingshift and the Stars Season Reveal Event at the newly renovated Flat Cap building located at 476 US 31 South.
The dance competitions are scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, with the lip-sync competitions occurring on Nov. 5 and 6 — all four events will be held at Flat Cap.
And finally, Swingshift and the Stars’ Grandest Finale Event takes place on Dec. 9 at City Opera House, which has hosted SATS seasons from 2009 to 2019.
“The end of SATS is bittersweet,” said Harrison. “When a nonprofit tells us they were able to keep their doors open or they began to receive phone call after phone call for their services or gained new volunteers, board members, and financial supporters, or were able to expand their facility and staffing, we are very humbled. Working with wonderful people in our community and sharing thousands of hours with my amazing team is icing on the cake — it will be a hard goodbye!”
But Harrison isn’t fading away from community involvement. Instead, she will be investing her time and effort into Community Impact Partners (CIP), another nonprofit she founded in 2017. With the mission of “Innovative Opportunities ... Impacting Lives!”
Harrison intends to remain active within the Traverse City area from the Flat Cap building, which she and her husband bought and renovated.
“We have so many ideas percolating for both Flat Cap and CIP — we are not going away!” added Harrison.
With an exciting final season in store for Swingshift and the Stars, stay tuned for upcoming announcements and visit swingshiftandthestars.org for additional information.
