MANISTEE — A 23-year-old Ohio man drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan Wednesday morning, the Manistee County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3000 block of Oak Street in the Village of Arcadia at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday.
Their initial investigation indicated a man had been swimming when he began to struggle in the water, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.
Family members told police they tried to help him before he fell below the waterline, but they were unable to do so. They eventually managed to get him out of the lake and bystanders began to administer CPR, Gutowski said.
Once rescue personnel from Arcadia Township Fire and Rescue arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts.
The man was then transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gutowski said the incident was an accidental drowning.
Thus far this year, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reported 32 drownings in the five great lakes, with 11 of them occurring in Lake Michigan.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Arcadia Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Mobile Medical Response EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.
