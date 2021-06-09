TRAVERSE CITY — Eden Burke's teacher had a spray bottle with a fan on it; the teacher walked around, spritzing her students to cool them off.
Laura Ashton kept her second grader home from school.
Classes moved out of buildings and under trees to seek shade and hopefully a refreshing breeze.
Unusually high — and sometimes record-setting — temperatures as well as stifling humidity made teaching and learning nearly unbearable for those doing the teaching and those doing the learning. The mercury in northern Michigan touched the mid 90s this week, and a blazing sun pushed heat indexes even higher.
"It's exhausting. You're really hot," said Burke, an 11-year-old in sixth grade at Traverse City West Middle School. "It was so hot during gym class that I just sat on the floor. I couldn't do the game."
Faith Fredrickson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, said the current stretch of weather in northern Michigan is "somewhat anomalous" for this time of the year. Several areas have neared or set record highs. Traverse City hit 93 on Tuesday, just two degrees shy of the 1968 record.
"If you look at the atmosphere as a wave, we're in the crest of that wave where the temperatures are higher," Fredrickson said.
Wednesday reached 86 degrees, but the heat index topped out at 95. Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid to high 80s with the heat indexes in the 90s.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that classes will be dismissed early Thursday and Friday to offer some respite from the heat to staff and students. Superintendent John VanWagoner said the altered scheduled allows for at least some instruction to take place during the cooler parts of the day.
"As the sun starts to get through windows, it heats up classrooms and the kids in it. It gets hot. It gets sticky," he said. "That afternoon learning environment is questionably productive, and we just felt it best to get them out of there before the hottest part of the day."
A 2018 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research showed a significant drop in academic performance when students were in a hot classroom. Nearly 10 million test scores were compared during a 13-year period, and the results found some students experienced a 50 percent drop in temps nearing triple digits. The discomfort brought by the heat was seen as a disruption to the learning environment.
None of the TCAPS buildings are fully air conditioned and COVID-19 mitigation efforts and restrictions only made the problem worse, VanWagoner said. Students and staff are still wearing masks, per recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The school drinking fountains are also shut off to avoid possible contamination and transmission of the virus.
Feedback from both parents and staff drove the decision, VanWagoner said. TCAPS made the announcement Wednesday morning to give parents and families time to adjust their work schedules or make arrangements for childcare.
"I know there are a lot of parents, especially with this labor market, that it is really tough for them to get out of work," VanWagoner said. "Some employers are depending on those people to keep the doors open."
Ashton is the mother of two, a second grader and a preschooler at Eastern Elementary. She is also a substitute teacher at Eastern and said it was "absolutely miserable" on Monday. On days she is not subbing, Ashton stays at home.
"That's why it was easy for me on Tuesday to say (to my son), 'Do you just want to play hooky today?' So we did," she said. "I'm not a baby at all about the heat, but it's a combination of the heat, there's no wind, there's no shade at Eastern and then the masks — it's just too much."
Although Ashton said her kids weren't complaining about the heat, she was still "thrilled" by the TCAPS decision to release students early.
Burke's mother, Jacque Burke, also felt it was the right call. Burke heard from other TCAPS teachers that they were miserable in the heat as well and that neither they nor the students could focus because of how hot it was.
"I know the people who are in the classroom all day are feeling it," Burke said.
Temperatures are expected to cool off during the weekend and into next week. VanWagoner said they will have full days of classes Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, the last day of school, will be a half day as scheduled.
