The tiny honeybee lives a life of purpose — that of serving its hive. It choreographs a dance human depend on and humans threaten.
Lucky for northern Michigan honeybees there are beekeepers, like Garth Ward, who understand the secret world of these pollinators. Ward operates Rock Ridge Bee Sanctuary in Grand Traverse County. The retired veteran, firefighter and builder is known these days as the Swarm Trooper.
Ward travels from Harbor Springs to Frankfort rescuing bee swarms unlucky enough to stage their activities in a barn, house or other site interfering with human activity.
“Sometimes I bring whole trees back because you can’t get them out of trees,” he said.
The bee advocate received funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Honeybee Initiative in 2016 to plant 500 fruiting trees and shrubs on his 7-acre sanctuary. In addition to rescuing feral bees, Ward works to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and the threats they face from parasites, disease and pesticides.
“It’s not a business I make a bunch of money at,” he said. “I want to help the bees.”
In Benzie County, the husband-and-wife team of Greg Griswold and Therese Povolo operate Champion Hill Farm, a small-scale beekeeping/honey operation. For more than 30 years they have stayed true to their motto: “To know bees is to love bees.”
The operation had a modest start. Griswold in the early 1980s received a hive from a beekeeper he had helped. The farm has since grown to include 100 hives with between 20,000 and 90,000 honeybees working each hive.
Locations across Benzie and Leelanau counties host Champion Hill hives. Sites include the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Meadowlark Farm at Lake Leelanau and Second Spring Farm at Cedar, both certified organic operations.
The region’s plant diversity and long blooming season create quality honey often characterized by fruity, nutty, minty tastes.
“Northern Michigan honey has high favorability among honey connoisseurs,” Griswold said.
Wild raspberries and sumac are among the popular wild nectar sources for Griswold’s honeybees, but last year they found a secret source.
“They made a dark honey. I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “It’s a yummy mystery.”
Operating Champion Hill since 2009, he learned respect for the way bees work tirelessly to pollinate our farms and gardens and produce the honey on our table. Griswold said bees begin their coordinated work at the crack of dawn and work until the last light of day.
“There can be 50,000 bees in a hive, but they operate as one organism,” he said. “Anything done by an individual bee is done for the good of all.”
With retirement creeping closer, the couple has begun transitioning Champion Hill in new directions. They’ll continue sales to traditional customers, Oryana and Gallagher’s Farm market, but attend fewer community farmers markets.
Instead, their attention turns to bee education in 2021. The couple released a children’s book last February titled “It’s all About the Honeybees.” Povolo authored the story illustrated by Griswold. The couple kicks off book promotions this summer, sharing their knowledge and the joys of beekeeping.
Beekeepers understand the honeybees’ foundational role in the region’s economic life. According to the American Beekeeping Federation, some crops vital to northern Michigan’s agriculture economy, blueberries and cherries, are 90-percent dependent on honeybee pollination. The organization asserts that crop yield and quality would be greatly reduced without honeybee pollination.
But beekeepers appreciate an even more profound connection to the species.
“There’s a sacred quality to the relationship between the bees and all the forms of life they nourish,” said Benzie Bee Guild spokesperson Jon Willow.“When we take care of honeybees — and all pollinators — we become part of a virtuous cycle that’s both critical to the planet’s future and connects us to something deeper.”
Bee Guild members partner in educational efforts with Grow Benzie, an organization dedicated to promoting healthful foods, jobs and life skills. The Guild maintains a bee yard on Grow Benzie’s 4-acre campus which encompasses community and incubator gardens. Its six hives provide learning opportunities for anyone interested in the beekeeper’s art. Every other Tuesday the public is invited to the bee yard for hands-on experiences in caring for hives.
“Over 75 percent of all food we put in our mouth is pollinated by bees,” Willow said. “Even if you don’t consider yourself an environmentalist, it’s imperative that we take care of them.”
The Guild presents several workshops throughout the year and conducts guided public farm walks for observing honeybees in action.
Anyone can give bees a wing up by becoming a bee advocate through the Michigan Beekeepers Association Adopt-a-Bee program. Go to michiganbees.org/adopt-a-bee-shop to adopt a worker, drone or queen bee. For a small donation, adopters receive educational information and a photo of “their” bee.
