TRAVERSE CITY — Several intersections in downtown Traverse City have been blocked after a suspicious package was left in the lobby of Fifth Third Bank at the corner of Front and Union streets.
The area around the bank is blocked by police tape and the Michigan State Police bomb squad arrived on scene at about 8 p.m.
Traverse City Police Department has blocked all southbound traffic on Union Street from State to the West Grandview Parkway, as well as on Front Street from Union to Pine.
People are being asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route.
Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien said a security guard from Fifth Third Bank called 911 at 5:10 p.m. to report that as he watched the security cameras he saw someone leave two small boxes labeled Mucinex with a phone on each package inside the vestibule of the bank.
The boxes are about 6 inches by 6 inches in size, O'Brien said.
The person was wearing a Russian-style fur hat and coat and was described as meticulously placing the two packages, O'Brien said. The gender of the person is not known, he said.
Some evacuation of the area has been done, though no details were available. Traffic and pedestrians are being directed away from the area.
