BELLAIRE — Last spring, on a Saturday in early May, Emily Burke and her colleague parked their cars along an access road in Antrim County, before picking up buckets and bushwacking into a thick cedar swamp.
Their destination was the remote location where the Shanty Creek flows into the Grass River, a place Burke monitors every three years as part of her work as a conservation and education specialist at the Grass River Natural Area.
While Burke’s colleague waded into the cold, fast current to conduct routine stream monitoring, Burke was nearby on the bank.
“And I just looked into the water and noticed that some of the woody debris in the stream was — not covered — but there were a lot of small snails … and I just got this sinking feeling.”
Just a month prior, Burke had attended a virtual training on invasive New Zealand mudsnails. Burke thought the training was a great idea, but, she said, “I never thought that I would need to use it.”
Now, suspecting she might be looking at the infamous invader in person, she picked a sample of snails from the stream before starting the trek with heavy buckets back to the Grass River Center.
The snails Burke carried that day were embarking on an epic journey. From the Grass River Center, Burke shipped the snails downstate to Scott Tiegs’s lab at Oakland University for genetic analysis.
Tiegs, the principal investigator at the Aquatic Ecology Lab in Oakland University’s Department of Biological Sciences, was so intrigued by the snails’ appearance that he further sent a sample to a genotyping expert at the Swiss Federal Institute of Environmental Science and Technology in Dübendorf, Switzerland.
Burke continued to track the snails’ journey all the while.
“I never thought I’d be saying sentences like this, but it took a long time for the snails to clear customs,” she said.
Burke, and many others, are eager for the Swiss genotyping results to reveal further information. But the answer to a fundamental question is already known. In August, the genetic analysis done by the lab at Oakland University confirmed Burke’s suspicions.
New Zealand mudsnails had made it to Shanty Creek.
Burke’s find was the first discovery of New Zealand mudsnails in the Elk River Chain of Lakes.
Lingering Questions
Following the confirmation, questions remained.
For one thing, according to both Burke and Tiegs, the snails looked odd. Unlike previously discovered New Zealand mudsnail populations in Michigan, the Shanty Creek mudsnails were darker in shade and their spiral shells were more bulbous.
Stranger still was the improbable place where the mudsnails were found.
Previous finds of mudsnails in Michigan have been in locations popular with anglers, consistent with a theory that contaminated waders are a primary vector of spread. However, the Shanty Creek mudsnails were found in an inaccessible place, described by Burke as too tight to fly fish.
For all the miles the mudsnails have traveled since their discovery at the mouth of Shanty Creek, the strangest part of their journey is the one which happened before they were found. How did the snails get there in the first place?
“This,” Burke said, “is the great mystery of the whole Shanty Creek New Zealand mudsnail saga.”
History of mudsnails in Michigan
New Zealand mudsnails are among the newest aquatic invaders of Michigan’s inland waters.
In 2015, Sarah LeSage, aquatic invasive species program coordinator in the Water Resources Division at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, was on an annual kayak trip with friends.
LeSage and her friends had stopped for a break on the Pere Marquette, near the mouth of Danaher Creek, when she saw something she did not like. A few weeks later, she returned to the river with her colleagues, “spot checking to see if we found any suspicious looking snails.”
Sure enough, LeSage had found New Zealand mudsnails in the river, and there were further inland finds in subsequent years. In 2016, New Zealand mudsnail populations were confirmed in the Boardman and Au Sable Rivers. In 2017, they were confirmed in the Pine and the Upper Manistee.
New Zealand mudsnails are now considered to have been in Michigan’s inland waters since 2013, a date determined after preserved samples from the Boardman River were reinspected and found to contain the invader.
The fact that the mudsnails were overlooked when those samples were originally collected speaks to one of the snails’ many biological advantages. With a size similar to a grain of rice, they are difficult to spot.
They are also good at staying alive. New Zealand mudsnails can live out of water on damp surfaces for at least two weeks. Even more impressive, they can make it through the digestive tract of trout fully alive. They have no natural predators outside of New Zealand.
Finally, mudsnails reproduce asexually, meaning it just takes one to start an entire clone population.
To date, there have been two known clonal types in Michigan. In the Great Lakes, where New Zealand mudsnails appeared in 1991, the population is consistent with a clone found in Europe.
In Michigan’s cold water rivers, the mudsnails are consistent with a clonal population found in the trout rivers of the American West.
But the Shanty Creek New Zealand mudsnails do not resemble those clones. And this is why so many people are interested in the results of the Swiss clonotyping analysis.
“[If it is] a different clone,” Tiegs said, “it suggests it might be a different means of introduction than some of those other systems where we found mudsnails in the past.”
Impact on Michigan’s fisheries
Determining the means of introduction is important, because mudsnails have the potential to disrupt some of Michigan’s most valuable cold water fisheries.
Mudsnails compete with native invertebrates like mayflies and caddisflies for food. Trout feed on mayflies and caddisflies, so when the populations of those critters drop, so do the populations of trout.
Trout also feed on mudsnails, but because they cannot digest them, they derive no nutritional value from the consumption. This impacts the health of the fish. In the American West, where New Zealand mudsnail populations have been established since the late 1980s, multiple studies have found a decline in the physiological condition of trout which consume the snails.
Jeremy Geist is the Great Lakes stream restoration manager at Trout Unlimited and a PhD candidate working with Tiegs at Oakland University. He has been studying the status and impact of New Zealand mudsnails in the East Branch of the Au Sable since 2016. While he cautioned that his results are highly preliminary, what he has observed so far is troubling.
“Our preliminary results are suggesting that trout do consume mudsnails. We are finding them in their gut contents and as part of their diet now where mudsnails have invaded.”
Moreover, the percentage of trout consuming mudsnails is increasing.
“In the summer of 2016, when the mudsnail numbers were relatively low, it was about 30 percent of the fish in our sample that had mudsnails in their guts. Whereas in 2018, after the mudsnails densities have increased, so has the proportion of trout that consumed mudsnails … to over 80 percent [of sampled trout].”
If there were just a few errant mudsnails in trout guts, this might not be a problem. But Geist is seeing a highly variable range. He said so far he is observing an average diet in sampled trout of approximately 50 percent mudsnails, with some trout gut contents as high as 80-90 percent mudsnails.
Geist has also observed that in areas with greater densities of mudsnails, which he describes as 50,000-60,000 snails per square meter, the densities of mayflies and caddisflies is reduced by nearly 50 percent, compared to locations without the high snail densities.
And the mudsnail density continues to increase. In some places in the East Branch of the Au Sable, Geist said, the mudsnail density has already reached 100,000 per square meter.
Tiegs is worried about what Geist’s preliminary data implies for the long term.
“We’re very concerned that this mudsnail population that’s expanding its range in the Au Sable system is going to impact that fishery — one of the most important fisheries in the state.”
What is happening in the Au Sable may not happen in other rivers. Geist stated that the scientific literature shows New Zealand mudsnail impacts are highly variable, with dramatic impacts in some rivers, and much more subtle impacts in others.
This variation may be playing out in northwest lower Michigan.
In a 2017 raft survey of the Boardman River, Samantha Tank, then a masters student at Michigan State, observed a well-established New Zealand mudsnail population, with more than 30 continuous kilometers infested. However, a 2020 report of a multi-year study by the Au Sable Institute stated that, after an initial increase in the Boardman River, mudsnail densities no longer seem to be climbing. Additionally, the study found that native macroinvertebrate populations in the Boardman have remained steady over the past three years despite the mudsnail invasion.
As for Shanty Creek, Burke returned last fall. Once again, she found mudsnails at the mouth of the creek. But this time, whether because of spread or enhanced survey protocols, she also found mudsnails at a sampling site further upstream.
Vectors of introduction
Most experts interviewed for this piece stated there is not enough information to conclusively determine how New Zealand mudsnails are being introduced in Michigan.
Lucas Nathan, Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator at the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division, said that because inland water populations discovered to date match the clonal populations found in Idaho and Montana, it “suggests that the most likely source of introduction for those populations was … through wading angling.”
Nathan referenced a study conducted by Tank while working with her advisor Daniel Hayes, Professor at Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. Of 308 anglers Tank surveyed on the Pere Marquette, more than 50 percent self-reported that they were not taking any steps to decontaminate their waders. Notably, 41 percent of those surveyed also reported they had fished in western states.
Anglers are not the only possible vectors of spread. Because mudsnails can survive within a fish, fish themselves can spread the mudsnails, as they travel within a river system or when they are moved from one waterbody to another.
In 2016, New Zealand mudsnails were found to have infested the raceways of the Grayling Fish Hatchery, after a researcher hired by Anglers of the Au Sable discovered mudsnails just downstream of the hatchery.
Tom Baird, speaking in his individual capacity as former President of the Anglers of the Au Sable, stated the researcher ended up surveying points upstream and downstream of the hatchery for mudsnails. Initially, the researcher only found them downstream.
Baird, who has since been appointed to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, said the downstream location led them to a theory.
“We formed at that point a hypothesis,” Baird said, “… that the mudsnails must have been imported with the fish that were being stocked into the fish farm.”
The hypothesis was neither confirmed nor disproven.
In an interview, Seth Herbst, Aquatic Species and Regulatory Affairs Unit Manager at the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division, acknowledged the source of the Grayling infestation was “perplexing.”
“We know that stocking practices are a risk — and linked with introduction in western states. And we know that recreational anglers are also a risk. The Au Sable River is a high-use area that sees a lot of recreational angling use. It also sees use from kayakers and canoers.”
Herbst added that the Grayling Fish Hatchery owner at that time had indicated to the DNR that fish imported to the hatchery were not coming from a contaminated source.
More generally, on their website, the DNR acknowledges game fish imports as a potential mudsnail vector of spread.
Despite the risk, the current regulatory framework in Michigan allows for some types of fish stocking to occur without measures which would mitigate New Zealand mudsnail spread.
With respect to private stocking of fish from Michigan-based fish farms, Stephen Hussey from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), stated in an email that “aquaculture farms are allowed to move fish to non-public waters without inspection or health testing, if they have a buyer that does not require them to do so.”
Hussey further stated that MDARD can regulate intrastate fish movement if there is a known infectious, parasitic, or toxicological disease, but New Zealand mudsnails do not meet that definition.
Hussey stated that fish imported from outside of Michigan require an inspection and certification that the group of fish “does not have visible or morphological signs of disease.”
For stocking in public waters, which is regulated via permit by the DNR, there are risk mitigation practices specific to New Zealand mudsnails in place.
Herbst confirmed that more than 95 percent of public water stocking happens from state fish hatcheries, and that the intake water of the two state fish hatcheries which rely on surface water have been monitored and found to be free of invasive species.
When the DNR issues permits to stock public waters from private hatcheries, a series of risk mitigation measures related to feeding and transport are communicated by the agency.
Herbst said that, on very rare occasions, the DNR has permitted stocking from a source with a known New Zealand mudsnail infestation.
When asked whether the DNR had considered ending public fish stocking from hatcheries known to be infested, Herbst acknowledged it had been discussed. He said the considerations included that private hatcheries sometimes have fish available when the state does not, and that local DNR biologists take risks — and risk mitigation practices — into account when making permitting decisions.
The DNR does not have the authority to inspect private hatcheries themselves. However, Herbst stated that to his knowledge, the Grayling Fish Hatchery is the only hatchery in Michigan known to be infested.
Looking ahead at Grass River Natural Area
This winter, while she waits for the Swiss analysis of the mudsnails she discovered, Burke is sitting down to write an invasive species management plan to help her prioritize.
She said she sometimes feels overwhelmed by both the number of invasive species and the difficulty of their eradication. But another feeling helps her balance that emotion.
“We have all this baseline data of what the macroinvertebrate community and stream health was like before … So for me, I also come at it from a place of curiosity. I’m actually really excited — and a little bit dreading — but mostly excited to see what happens with the macroinvertebrate community as we get further down the road in this New Zealand mudsnail invasion. It helps to look at it from a place of scientific curiosity too.”
Grass River Natural Area Executive Director Jenn Wright added the public reaction so far was also one of curiosity.
“We’re all learning as we go. This is all so new to all of us. And we’re bringing [the public] along with us on the journey.”
