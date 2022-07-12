TRAVERSE CITY — A car chase that started during the afternoon of July 11, ended with no one in custody, according to Lieutenant Matt Richmond from the Traverse City Police Department.
Richmond said officers tried to stop a vehicle traveling down the 600 block of Woodmere because of a registration violation. The driver did not stop and later left the car and ran away, according to reports from the Traverse City Police Department.
Witnesses on County Court told deputies they saw a white male that fit the description of the driver running through backyards on the 600 block of Bates Street.
After officers found the car abandoned by the driver, Richmond said canines assisted in the search and found a shirt, but officers were unable to locate him.
Officials from the Traverse City Police Department were unable to share the name of the suspect since the investigation is ongoing.
