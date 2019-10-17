TRAVERSE CITY — Getting a bunch of teenagers interested in a property dispute 100 miles away doesn’t seem like an easy task.
But Traverse City Central High School AP social studies teacher Paige Paul found her students chomping at the bit to learn about the business behind Maniaci v. Diroff, a Michigan Supreme Court appellate case over easement access to a strip of land along the Tittabawassee River and Secord Lake in Baldwin County.
“I was pleasantly surprised when we presented the case summary and talked about it in class how interested they were and how many questions they asked and how engaging the issue was for them,” Paul said.
The seven Michigan Supreme Court justices appeared at Central High School Wednesday morning to hear oral arguments on the case in front of more than 300 students from Central, Traverse City West Senior High School and Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools. The attorneys for the case took questions after the hearing, and the justices chatted and took selfies with several of the students outside the auditorium.
The Supreme Court usually hears arguments at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, but the justices and other staff members travel around the state as part of Court Community Connections, a public education program aimed primarily at high school students. This was the Supreme Court’s 25th such event.
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack said they love showing off how the court system works to a public that often doesn’t take advantage of the access they have to the process — unless they are directly involved in the proceedings.
“We bring the courts to them,” she said. “We hope it delivers on our commitment to have our branch of the government be transparent and engaged.”
Paul said the experience was “invaluable” for her students.
“It’s the stuff we talk about in class, but they get to see it played out in real life,” she said. “We talk about precedents in class, and they got to hear the lawyers referencing precedents in their oral argument. For them to see what we talk about in class actually happen in real life was really great.”
Kai Reimers, a junior at Central, said the hearing Wednesday was an entirely new experience for him, and one he won’t soon forget.
“I’ve never been to any kind of court hearing, so to be at a court hearing at this high level, it was really interesting,” he said. “It was also inspirational to hear the attorney and the defendant speak with such fluency in their arguments.”
Reimers isn’t sure if that inspiration will lead him to a career as an attorney.
“I’ve thought about it — occasionally — but I still don’t really know what I want to be when I grow up,” he said. “I like to argue. I like to make my point. I care a lot about what’s just and what’s fair, so watching this court hearing was pretty inspirational, but I’m not sure if I’ll be a lawyer in the future.”
