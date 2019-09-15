TRAVERSE CITY — Backpacks chock full of brand-new markers, crisp folders and unblemished notebooks waited at Blair Elementary for more than 200 wide-eyed students to snatch them up during the school’s open house.
A shopping spree at Walmart, Meijer or Target wasn’t financially in the cards for many families across Michigan — and the United States — as they prepared for the first day of school. That’s why parents and guardians rely on programs, such as the one at Blair, to provide those day-to-day necessities for their children.
Families with school-aged children were estimated to spend more than $26 billion — or an average of $696.70 per household — on school supplies heading into the 2019-20 school year, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation.
Although that may seem like a hefty chunk of change, data from the Huntington Backpack Index suggests it hardly makes a dent in what a child truly requires. The HBI estimates the true cost of sending a child to elementary school is $1,017 per year. That number jumps even higher for children heading to middle school ($1,277) or high school ($1,668).
That is a burden far too heavy for families struggling paycheck to paycheck.
Some turn to other options.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department compiled five reports of school supply shopliftings since Aug. 1. Lt. Chris Oosse said he’s not sure if the rash of five-finger discounts signifies a trend — but it’s notable.
Almost all of them involved less than $100 worth of products — markers, crayons, backpacks and notebooks — and four of the five, several of them parents, hail from rural regions of northern Michigan.
Lee Sandy, interim superintendent of Kalkaska Public Schools, understands exactly why parents resort to shoplifting.
“They love their kids,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they feel that way and want to do what they can to get them what they need or want? When you look at the income levels of our people, it’s pretty tragic sometimes with what they have to live on.”
Kalkaska County sports a 17.1 percent poverty rate nearly double Grand Traverse and Leelanau, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Kalkaska, Antrim and Benzie counties, which tout much of the region’s rural, low-income pockets, also carry higher unemployment rates and more ALICE — asset-limited, income-constrained, employed, or working poor — households, a recent Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation report shows.
“Our region really is a study of inequity,” said Alison Metiva of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. “(It spans) across a variety of sectors — education, health, well-being, housing.”
Wealthier waterfront communities have higher education and income levels, she says, while rural areas struggle with access, providing for their children and simply making ends meet.
Those gaps bleed into every aspect of quality of life, Metiva said.
And the region’s most vulnerable populations have it worst.
One in four Kalkaska children live in poverty, along with 20 percent of rural Antrim’s kids and 18 percent of Benzie’s. The Community Foundation report, compiled from several data sets including the Michigan League for Public Policy’s 2019 Kids Count, puts Grand Traverse and Leelanau County children at 13 percent respectively.
It goes beyond carting around last year’s backpack or borrowing pencils.
Blair Elementary Principal Kirsten Morgan knows too many of her students fall into that category, which is why Traverse City Area Public Schools works with local organizations on “Back to School” drives — including the Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary’s Backpack for Kids program that provides approximately 1,000 filled backpacks to area families. Morgan said those donations are critical to ensure students are “ready and open to receive instruction.”
“We don’t want our kids to not be able to get the thrill of having a fresh box of sharp crayons or a fresh box of sharp colored pencils. That is something all kids really look forward to,” she said. “Even those kids who may not love the experience of going back to school, they love the feeling of being prepared — of walking in and feeling like they have everything they need to be successful.”
Studies, including the Hamilton Project from the Brookings Institution, show inequities students face have direct effects on their academic performance and attendance. An Attendance Works and American Institutes for Research report published Sept. 10 stated a student’s feeling of health and safety, sense of belonging, academic engagement and social/emotional skills are hampered if they live in poverty or low-income households.
Morgan, who is also the TCAPS K-12 social work services leader, said public education is intended to be “the great equalizer.”
“We want to make sure that no matter your background or your circumstances that we’re going to eliminate barriers that would prohibit you from being successful,” she said. “If not feeling like you’re ready and not having a backpack or pencils, if that is something that’s going to be a barrier — which it would be for kids — and we can take that right off the table before they even walk in the door, that’s a pretty powerful thing to do.”
Rural counties also sport lower rates of kindergarten readiness — regionwide, 40 percent of kindergarteners aren’t ready to start school, according to the Community Foundation report. In Kalkaska, that number is almost 60 percent. Rural regions of Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau range from 45 to 48 percent.
Kalkaska’s students are also less likely than peers in other neighbors to have computer and internet access at home — a disadvantage Sandy said hits his students hard.
“Is that not an important part of life now?” Sandy said. “It makes a big difference if a kid can come home and do research or even just read.”
Test scores seem to prove Sandy’s point. Results from the 2018-19 M-STEP show only 29 percent of Kalkaska students were proficient in English Language Arts and only 28 percent met that mark in math. In comparison, TCAPS students passed ELA at a 56 percent clip and math at 46 percent.
“There is a big divide in income levels between us … and what’s toward the lake,” Sandy said. “It’s a huge difference that shows up in other areas. Don’t think it doesn’t affect us.”
It leaves some parents desperate.
A Kalkaska mother of three faces charges this month after security caught her stuffing school supplies into her purse at Walmart, according to a Sheriff’s Department report.
She’s one of four facing second- or third-degree retail fraud charges in the 86th District Court this month related to school supplies — counts carrying maximum punishments of one year or 93 days in jail, respectively, and hundreds in fines.
“That’s the people who have been caught. You miss the other side,” Sandy said. “I would expect there are a lot of those people who are concerned about their kids and supplies.”
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said need is a rare factor in the retail fraud cases she sees.
“At least 50 percent or more, the person has a credit card or enough cash to purchase those items,” she said.
The mother told deputies she’s been unable to work since a car accident last year and had just $88 left on her debit card, the report states.
The stolen supplies rang up at $78.54.
“This is just a part of the whole picture,” Sandy said. “We have some very needy kids here. We have needs that are going to be tough to meet unless we get help from the adults and the community. This is a regional problem. This is not just Kalkaska.”
blockquote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.