TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan school superintendents hope state dollars stay aimed at teacher recruitment and retention as the governor’s proposed state education budget heads into negotiations.
Earlier in February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented her proposal for a $74.1 billion budget for the state of Michigan, including an $18.4 billion education plan for the 2022-23 school year. The proposal, which presents an increase in the state’s education budget for the second year in a row, recommends a 5 percent bump in per-pupil funding and investments in mental health services, teacher recruitment and teacher retention.
For some superintendents in the region, the focus on teacher recruitment and retention, particularly the stipends for student teachers, is most important.
Whitmer’s proposal suggests $1.6 billion be allocated to educator retention programs, which include bonuses that increase over the next four years, and $600 million to go toward educator recruitment programs, including scholarships and stipends for student teachers.
“To me, the key thing is that we come up with a plan that has substantial resources that can make a difference … because it is getting to crisis level for all schools across the state of Michigan, and the nation for that matter,” said Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner.
Schools across northern Michigan have faced their share of staffing and substitute shortages that have, at times, shuttered classrooms for days at a time and pushed some school districts to hire non-certified applicants. The shortage is caused in part to a waning number of college-age students entering education programs and certification programs to become future teachers.
While exacerbated by the pandemic, superintendents in the region have emphasized that teacher recruitment and retention was an issue long before the pandemic.
“It’s nice that it’s become more apparent to more than just school officials that this is a problem,” said Stephanie Long, superintendent of Leland Public School.
Long said she is “thrilled” with Whitmer’s budget proposal. For Leland, one of the most important parts about the spending plan is that it would enable the school district to maintain some of the important programming and staff additions that have been made with COVID relief dollars, she said.
Another part of Whitmer’s plan is an increase in per-pupil funding from $8,700 to $9,135.
In Elk Rapids, the bump in per-pupil funding would mean maintaining and bolstering the district’s STEM programs, said Elk Rapids Schools Superintendent Julie Brown.
Jessica Harrand, superintendent of Buckley Community Schools, said the increase in per-pupil funding would enable her school district to offer more competitive wages and keep quality teachers instead of losing them to other school districts in the area that can offer better pay.
In addition to the items in Whitmer’s budget proposal, Harrand said she would like to see the state government take on more of the burden of paying for teacher retirement funds. The increase in funding for mental health services in Whitmer’s budget proposal stood out to Harrand as well, but she said she would like to see fewer restrictions on the qualifications an applicant needs for those mental health services positions.
“Those employees just don’t exist in Michigan right now … if they were able to be a little broader in who was able to fill those positions, those dollars would be more accessible,” Harrand said.
VanWagoner said he would also like to see differences in transportation services taken into account as a line item when it comes to per-pupil funding. Now, the funding schools receive for transportation is the same across the board, despite the fact that some school districts cover more ground in transportation than others.
In Kalkaska, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said the increase in funding would allow his district to maintain the wage increases implemented for this school year for some of Kalkaska’s teachers and staff. He said that, above all else, he’s happy to see another budget increase proposed.
“You’re not going to get me to nitpick it at all,” Heitmeyer said. “As long as there’s going to be more for us to work with and do good things in the classroom and for kids, we’re going to be happy.”
