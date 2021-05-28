TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series announced its summer lineup, headlining with an Indigenous author who combines her experience as a botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
NWS Executive Director Jillian Manning said Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book is an important one for the Traverse City region.
“We live on Indigenous land, and as many of us being non-Indigenous people, we don’t know the history and the beauty of what the plants around us can really do,” Manning said. “And that’s what her book is all about.”
Kimmerer is the only show on the lineup that requires a ticket to attend. The rest are free with a suggested donation of $10.
A share of proceeds from Kimmerer’s presentation will be donated to local nonprofit For Love of Water (FLOW). She’ll be joined by Chairman David Arroyo of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians for a blessing at the beginning of the event.
“There’s going to be just altered energy and awareness and enthusiasm, I think, about this book particularly and really what it represents in terms of Indigenous wisdom and science and the natural world,” Manning said. “So for Traverse City, I think that’s a perfect fit.”
All presentations this season will be virtual, but they may be among the last.
An August 5th presentation with Susie Yang will mark 30 virtual shows before organizers look to make an in-person return to the City Opera House going forward.
All of the virtual presentations this summer will host authors that aren’t from Michigan. Organizers have said it’s been easier to book authors who in the past wouldn’t have wanted to travel.
The other authors on the lineup are Emily Henry, the author of “Beach Read” (June 24); Dax-Devlon Ross, the author of “Letters to My White Male Friends” in a partnership with E3 (July 8); Megan Miranda, the author of the thriller “Such a Quiet Place” (July 22); and Susie Yang, the author of “White Ivy” (Aug. 5).
“There’s really something for everyone,” Manning said.
Manning said NWS hopes to host John U. Bacon — a New York Times best selling author who’s written several books on University of Michigan Football and the Big 10 — as its first in-person event near the end of August.
When NWS was planning the summer season, it was booking authors as early as February when it was too early to be thinking about in-person events.
“While things have obviously changed dramatically in the last couple of days, we are planning to have these events be virtual, but we are looking to return to live events at the end of August,” Manning said.
She said when the time comes, a livestreaming option will be still be offered for the 15 to 20 percent of its audience that comes from out of state.
Kimmerer’s event begins at 7 p.m. June 10.
