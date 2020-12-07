CEDAR — The long-defunct Sugar Loaf resort has a new owner, according to a warranty deed recorded Monday by the Leelanau County Register of Deeds.
The property was sold to a private buyer listed as SPV 45 LLC. The seller is Jeff Katofsky of Sweet Bread LLC, who purchased Sugar Loaf in 2016 and had plans to invest $134 million into the resort and turn it into a thriving destination in Leelanau County.
Ross Satterwhite and his company, Iron Bridge Capital, assisted the buyer in evaluating the property, conducting due diligence and closing the purchase, according to an email forwarded to the Record-Eagle. Satterwhite is a real estate advisor and board treasurer for Leland Public School.
Moving forward Satterwhite will assist the buyer to plan and coordinate demolition of the resort's vandal-ridden hotel. According to the email, Satterwhite does not know what the buyer plans to do with the property beyond cleaning up the site.
The current buyer is not affiliated with or connected to Katofsky in any way, the email states. Satterwhite also is not a buyer and is also not affiliated with SPV 45 LLC in any way, he wrote.
Satterwhite did not immediately return calls to the Record-Eagle.
Demolition of the hotel and clean up of the site will begin as soon as plans, bids and permits are in place, Satterwhite wrote, though he does not yet have a timeline.
"Unfortunately this property has been left abandoned and has been a blight in the community for far too long, and it will be good for the nearby residents and community in general to have the property back under active ownership," he wrote.
Katofsky had said demolition of the building would begin June 1. Cleveland Township officials took court action against Katofsky this fall when that demolition never took place.
Katofsky has said work on the property was delayed by the pandemic.
