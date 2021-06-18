GREILICKVILLE — Depending on the room you’re in, AV Studios in Traverse City looks like it could be either a recording studio or a concert venue.
Why not both?
Nate VerBerkmoes, video engineer and producer for the South Of the Straits Show and Aberky Productions, is producing live streamed virtual concerts for DIY bands all across Michigan.
Bands interested can plug their equipment in, have music professionally recorded with high-end equipment, and have 13 different camera angles streamed to fans via their own social media — all for $150 an hour.
The idea spurred from the pandemic’s social distancing and elimination of most live shows across the U.S. The South of the Straits show had bands play their music on the show live from another location via a Discord video call.
“We started interviewing bands through the internet and then playing their music on the internet,” VerBerkmoes said. “That’s where it was like the whole virtual idea of ‘We could do this a little bit bigger.’”
Chelsea Marsh of Smokehowl in Traverse City took advantage of VerBerkmoes’ offer with fellow band member Rob Coonrad.
Smokehowl was the first of 10 Michigan rock bands that have done shows with VerBerkmoes. The rest traveled from Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Alpena.
Marsh said Smokehowl played music off their album recorded just before March as guests on the South of the Straits Show.
“I’ve been kind of calling it a digital venue,” Marsh said. “They have this set up with all these cameras with a sound system — and all we had to do was show up, and plug and play.”
Craig Babiarz, lead singer and guitarist of Traverse City band U.K.R (User-friendly Killer Robots), used the space for a show they live-streamed in May.
He said when he did the show and things went wrong, those are the same situations they run into when they’re live in front of people.
“My brother’s kit, he’s the drummer of the band. He has this big kit, it’s a small riser, and everything was crammed on that little stage. They’re trying to cram the mic stands right there, and we’re playing just so hard and next thing you know the mics stand is ... (‘woosh’) off the stage.”
VerBerkmoes is only aware of one other group that is doing something similar: JZTV in Chicago. He said he believes what makes what the studio in Traverse City different is musicians can livestream their concert on their own social media channels and also leave with a recording.
“This is a perfect thing to score a gig with,” VerBerkmoes said, “because now you can take this and show it to a venue that ‘this is what I do.’”
That’s why VerBerkmoes said the rate their charging is so affordable for DIY bands. The money generated from the concerts essentially goes toward paying rent, not turning a profit.
“The bands are what really mean a lot to us, it’s not so much the money,” VerBerkmoes said. “Some of these musicians belong on national tours. If we can help them to get there, that’s cool.”
Future plans
VerBerkmoes knows what the equipment he has on hand is capable of.
In December, VerBerkmoes and AV Studios owner Andy VanGuilder pooled industry standard recording equipment together to create the music venue.
The idea of hosting a “Michigan Idol” right in the Grilleckville studios has been thrown around by VerBerkmoes. The winner would get a four-track album recorded at the studio.
“We’re looking for musicians and singers,” VerBerkmoes said. “Looking to do something similar to what ‘American Idol’ was doing but in the sense of Michigan musicians.”
