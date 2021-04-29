TRAVERSE CITY — Three Cherryland Middle School eighth graders take the leap from outdoor enthusiasts to Great Lakes advocates.
The Elk Rapids youth on May 1 plan to brave frigid waters and dangerous wakes to stand-up-paddleboard a 50-mile stretch of the St. Marys River. The daylong effort aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the Great Lakes.
About 22 million pounds of plastic enter the waters of the Great Lakes each year, according to a 2016 Rochester Institute of Technology study. Of that, 11 million pounds go into Lake Michigan.
“Plastic breaks down to microplastics over time,” explained the boys’ science teacher Kwin Morris, a co-founder of the nonprofit Stand Up for Great Lakes. “Fish eat it. We eat the fish. Birds eat it and it washes up on the beach. It’s not what we want to see.”
Morris said plastics of all sorts enter the water and litter shorelines, but the microplastics, those plastics broken down by wave action and sun, present the greatest clean-up challenge.
The young SUP trio of Max Ward, Jamie Peters and Owen Werner share a passion for water recreation.
“I fish these waters with my buddies, swim, boat and much more,” Peters said. “They are a big part of my life and the lives of thousands more.”
The youth promote the urgent need to protect the water resource.
“If the environment is not healthy, a lot of people won’t be able to do the things we love,” Werner said.
Student-led adventures, like the St Marys paddle, inspire the next generation, according to Stand Up for Great Lakes.
“I want them to appreciate the lakes and know they’re lucky to live around fresh lakes,” Ward said. “They need to realize what’s in front of their eyes.”
Morris, an expert paddler, will accompany the youth on the Sault Ste. Marie to Drummond Island paddle. The group sets off at the break of dawn.“We’ll go until we can’t go anymore or reach Drummond,” he said.
Stand-up-paddle-boarding is physically and mentally strenuous, according to the organization. It engages every muscle group from the feet and legs to core and arms.
Ward believes the greatest challenge will be mental.“The most difficult part is staying focused on your goal,” he projected.
The youth trained through the winter for the event. In mid-April they engaged in a practice run paddling 30 miles of the Boardman River.
The paddlers expect to encounter large wakes created by 600-foot freighters along the St. Marys shipping lane and water temperatures of about 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Safety precautions include drysuits, flotation devices along with a safety vessel with an EMT onboard.
“We’re with guys who have done harder things than this and we’re prepared,” Ward said.
The trio hope their paddle raises $3,000 to support advocacy efforts,future paddles, student scholarships and the organization’s cleanup projects which includes beach cleanups involving youth volunteers. In 2015 the organization which supports lakes large and small began an annual Torch Lake clean-up.The first took place following a July Fourth party on Torch in which volunteers collected three truckloads of garbage.
Donate to support the youth paddle effort at standupforgreatlakes.com.
“I fish these waters with my buddies, swim, boat and much more. They are a big part of my life and the lives of thousands more.” Jamie Peters, SUP advocate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.