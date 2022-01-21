TRAVERSE CITY — At least four to six catalytic converters were taken overnight at Blair Township and Green Lake businesses.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials said two instances occurred in Green Lake Township and two in Blair Township on Monday and Tuesday; and, in one instance in Blair Township, aluminum rims were also taken.
They believe a suspect is taking catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the evening and overnight at businesses, while the businesses are closed, according to a statement.
Captain Chris Clark said the taking of catalytic converters happens occasionally, including a recent incident in the fall.
“It seems that it’s not just a northern Michigan thing, but it’s like a nationwide thing, where it goes in trends where it occurs for a period of time. And then, either the person is caught or they just stop doing it,” he said.
Catalytic converters, which clean up the exhaust on engines, are often taken for the small amount precious metals, platinum, palladium and rhodium, they contain on their rims to react with the exhaust. The price of rhodium per ounce is currently sitting at $12,100, palladium is at $1,883 per ounce and platinum is at $970 per ounce.
A New York Times report from last year said prices for these precious metals skyrocketed due the demand for cleaner energy. But, as prices for the precious metals rose, the report said, police also reported a surge of cases of catalytic converters being taken nationwide.
Prices and thefts rise in tandem, Tim Gaston, service writer for Cliff’s Automotive Repair & Exhaust in Garfield Township, said, commenting the price of catalytic converters has also gone up in the past few months.
Gaston said vehicle repairs from a stolen catalytic converter, which are typically sawn off the bottom of a chassis, can cost about $1,200 to $4,000, depending on how many converters are taken and need to be repaired and what type of vehicle it is.
Gaston said Cliff’s has gotten three to five calls a week from Traverse City businesses, car lots and residents for the last three months to repair catalytic converters that were taken and believes it’s a recent development. The converters have to be repaired immediately because federal regulations mandate that catalytic converters have to be on a vehicle; and, he said it’s a $20,000 fine if Cliff’s receives a call a catalytic converter is not on a vehicle and they don’t take any action to repair it.
Those who take catalytic converters, Gaston said, usually take converters to salvage lots who buy them, break them down and get their trace elements out for about $300-$800 per converter.
“It’s totally a quantity thing,” he said, because Cliff’s buys converters at about $800-$1,000 from dealerships and other places; so, those taking converters are selling them at a loss, meaning those taking them have to take more of them to try to make a profit.
For instance, Gaston said, Cliff’s got a call to repair six trucks that had catalytic converters taken from the bottom of them all at once from a local business. Most businesses and private citizens end up eating the cost of repairs because it’s not worth it to make an insurance claim on it, he said.
“And, I’m sure it’s really hard for the police to catch (those who take catalytic converters), because you kind of have to catch them in the act,” Gaston said.
Mike Tokie, owner of Jack’s Auto Sales, located off of US-31 near Chum’s Corner in Traverse City, said his business had not been hit because it’s “loaded with cameras” and “lit up pretty good.”
It’s a crime that’s likely hard to prevent, he said.
“I mean, really, if (those who take catalytic converters are) gonna get ya, there’re gonna get ya. If they wanna get ya, they’re gonna get ya,” Tokie said.
Police are asking anyone who has information on these incidents to call 9-1-1 and report what they know to Central Dispatch, who can also be reached at 231-922-4550.
