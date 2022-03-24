TRAVERSE CITY — A small glimpse into more than 2,000 survey responses from Traverse City Area Public School stakeholders reveal staff and student feelings about belonging, safety and pride in the school.
Since the fall, Northwest Education Services, the local intermediate school district, hosted focus groups and disseminated surveys to draw feedback on TCAPS from community members. The information and data collected from the focus groups and surveys are meant to help TCAPS trustees shape the district’s strategic plan for the next few years.
During a Monday board meeting, TCAPS trustees heard from NorthEd Superintendent Nick Ceglarek and glimpsed results from their strategic planning surveys. His presentation only included data on “strongly agree” and “agree” responses of prominent questions in seven themed categories.
Just more than 2,200 TCAPS stakeholders took the survey, including 1,047 parents, 488 staff, 607 students and 67 community members without children in the district; a “very good sample size,” Ceglarek said. The student respondents consisted of 459 high school students and 148 middle school students.
The window for completing the survey was extended, Ceglarek said, because his team was not satisfied with the number of responses they received from one of the middle schools.
According the Ceglarek’s presentation, 70 percent of middle schoolers and around 60 percent high schoolers feel welcome at school and that the staff know and care about them. The presentation also showed that more than 90 percent of all staff agreed or strongly agreed that their colleagues treat them with respect, but only 68 percent of certified or professional staff and 49 percent of other staff agreed or strongly agreed that their voice is heard within the district.
The survey results also showed a discrepancy in staff feelings about benefits and wages. More than 70 percent of staff agreed or strongly agreed that their benefits package is fair and reasonable, but just 45 percent of certified and professional staff and 32 percent of other staff said the same about wages in the district.
Those numbers are not unique to TCAPS, Ceglarek said. NorthEd Assistant Superintendent Matthew Olson added that, in the focus groups, a similar sentiment was shared, and professional staff talked about support staff wages before their own.
Ceglarek also focused on school safety as a main theme from the survey results.
Sixty-eight percent of middle schoolers and 60 percent of high schoolers surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that their school environment felt safe. Less than 20 percent of high schoolers strongly agreed with that statement.
In context, Ceglarek said these numbers make sense.
“All districts were facing school safety type issues with the tragedy that has taken place at Oxford,” Ceglarek said. “I’m not explaining away our students’ feelings. I think it’s super important to recognize and honor where they’re at and include this as we move forward in our future plans.”
Another key finding from the surveys was the level of disruptive student behavior reported by student and staff respondents. Over 70 percent of students and more than 90 percent of staff surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that challenging student behaviors have impacted student learning.
“The behaviors have become much more frequent and intense and daily learning is interrupted,” one staff respondent said in a survey comment shared by Ceglarek on Monday.
“This is, unfortunately, a consistent trend as well,” Olson said “There’s no question that the pandemic has exacerbated this, pretty dramatically, in relation to school readiness.”
After Ceglarek finished with the updates from the survey, trustee Flournoy Humphreys said there may be a correlation between the dissatisfaction with the wages of uncertified staff and the notes about student behavioral issues.
“A lot of times, they’re the ones who have to intervene and deal with those students and help them through that situation,” Humphreys said.
Ninety percent of all staff agreed or strongly agreed that they are proud to be a staff member of TCAPS, while 70 percent of middle school students and 58 percent of high school students surveyed said they agreed or strongly agreed that they were overall satisfied with TCAPS.
“Maybe not as strong as what we would like to see,” Ceglarek said. “(It’s) an opportunity for us to include student voices and make sure that we’re doing what we can to raise the student experience in our schools.”
Other data and comments from the surveys included the high number of TCAPS students who are involved in extra-curricular activities, appreciation for TCAPS’s arts and sports programming and requests for more classes that are applicable to real life, engaging and relevant.
In a few weeks, the board will host an hours-long study session dedicated solely to crafting the strategic plan and analyzing the entirety of the survey results.
TCAPS administrators received a 600-page comprehensive report on Tuesday outlining the rest of the survey’s results and direct comments from survey respondents to review before their next study session. Superintendent John VanWagoner said the document is not yet available to the public because it potentially has names or other identifying factors of the respondents that would need to be redacted before the document is made public.
The next study session for discussing the survey results will be held as a public meeting as well, but the date for it has not yet been decided.
