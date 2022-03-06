TRAVERSE CITY — A family slideshow-style presentation illustrated one woman’s journey from her Peshawbestown childhood back to the region.
The Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosted citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Linda Woods on Thursday to learn about her “journey from Peshawbestown and back home.”
Woods illustrated a synopsis of her life as an Anishinaabe kwe living on her tribe’s village, serving in the Air Force, and community role as a social worker and culture consultant for more than three decades.
Throughout her life, Woods has carried many titles and accomplishments, but her journey of reconnecting back to her Kitchi Wiikwedong Odawa identity has been to honor her roots.
Born in Detroit in 1943, Woods was given to her nokomis, or grandmother, Susan Yanot Miller to be raised by her in Peshawbestown until the age of 6.
“It was an act of love”, Woods said, as her mother intended to place her up for adoption, but instead brought her to the village where she grew up.
At that time, GTB was not a federally recognized tribe, and life was much different on the reservation than it is now.
Woods said that many of the houses, if not all, did not have plumbing or electricity.
During the 1900’s Odawa were in survival mode, living in extreme poverty and through historical trauma, Woods explained.
Her childhood was filled with many hardships, but Woods noted the beautiful closeness of family structures in Anishinaabe families like hers, and grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins.
After she graduated from Suttons Bay High School in 1961, Woods enlisted in the U.S Air Force where she served until she was honorably discharged in 1966.
“It was hard to be a person of color serving,” Woods said.
She served during the turbulent Vietnam Era and experienced racism and prejudice where she was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana.
When the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed, Woods said that all that changed in the system was “the removal of signs.”
Soon after leaving the service, Woods said a lot of her trauma began to surface, and as it rose, she began to drink more heavily and soon fell into the same toxic relationship with alcohol as her parents.
In 1969, Woods achieved sobriety and hasn’t looked back, she said. She began to reconnect with her Odawa culture, with the help of her community. This led to Woods’ commitment to helping other Native Americans with addiction and to help for the promotion of recovery and healthy lifestyles in their communities.
Woods said that generations of historical and contemporary trauma that Native Ameicans face have led to disproportionate rates of alcoholism than any other race of people.
She settled in California to raise her sons, and in 1979, graduated with her undergraduate degree in social work, where her three-decade tenure began as a substance abuse counselor serving Native American communities on the west coast.{p dir=”ltr”}Woods returned to her homelands in northwest Michigan in 1990, and after two years, she traveled from Michigan back to California, to earn her master’s of social work from San Jose State University in California.
She later partnered partnered with the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, where she has served as a cultural consultant for more than 20 years to help produce “Access to Recovery Anishinaabek Healing Circle — Understanding our Journey,” that promotes education and understanding of Native American culture in Michigan.
In 2008, she officially retired after working as the director for substance abuse (and mental health) for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
Woods said it was not long when her life changed direction to serve her community in a different way, when a spiritual gift came to her in 2011.
In ceremony, she was presented with an eagle head along with the story of Migizi’s (bald-headed eagle) life. At the ceremony it was determined that the eagle head was a female eagle. Woods said in her culture, eagles are of high honor, and the messenger between Anishinaabe and their creator.
“I felt honored to be given this eagle,” Woods said. With the support of five pipe carriers, she described her intentions to create a staff for female veterans — and with the help of community members, veterans, and Anishinaabek craft workers, she created one.
Woods has continued to be the caretaker for Mashkawiz Ode Ogitchidaa Kwe, or Strong Heart Warrior Woman, Woods calls her Migizi for short. An eagle staff is a flag and comes with many responsibilities, Woods explained.
“I just attached the 60th feather to her,” Woods said. Each of the dangling plumes has a story and are represented to honor.
Most notably, at the time of being presented with this eagle head, Woods did not know of any female veteran who carried an eagle staff. She became the first female veteran in the U.S. to create, care for and carry an Eagle Staff, as previously highlighted by the Record Eagle. Since 2012, she has been invited to bring this Eagle Staff to many places across the U.S and throughout Michigan, under the support and guidance of a prominent head veteran.
In 2019, she traveled to France for ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day — the June 6, 1944, invasion at Normandy.
Woods was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and received the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor in 2021.
In an act she called “a labor of love,” Woods said that she will continue to honor her role for her community as both storyteller and caretaker of Mashkawizid Ode Ogitchidaa Kwe.
She said it is important to honor the roots of all those who came before, and those who will come after.
