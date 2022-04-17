FRANKFORT — This spring, Benzie County presents “Stories That Heal,” a community project geared toward addressing trauma and mental wellness through music and storytelling as an Arts Midwest Community Partners undertaking through the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network.
“Stories That Heal,” a six-week community effort led by artistic director and composer Molly Sturges of Frankfort, boasts a varied lineup of events, including public forums, group story circles, private sharing, a pop-up choir, new music, a four-part podcast, and a culminating performance and discussion on Sunday, May 15 at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
Sturges and community partners Interlochen Public Radio, the Garden Theater, Benzie Shores Library, Grow Benzie, Benzonia Library, Oliver Arts Center, musician Tim Jones, instrumentalists Stone Folk, and additional local providers hope to raise awareness and engagement in mental health challenges and overall community wellness through their activities and events.
“This work is situated at the intersection of participatory music and art, health, education, spirituality, and community organizing,” said Sturges. “‘Stories That Heal’ specifically came as a response to seeing how mental health has been in rapid decline everywhere.”
An artist trained to step into the unknown, invite meaningful participation, promote positivity, and create spaces for honest, respectful exchange, Sturges has witnessed the power of storytelling, music, and community engagement throughout her career and world travels.
“If we can find meaning within our struggles, I truly feel we become empowered, and a positive path can open before us,” added Sturges. “I believe in our innate capacity to innovate and heal ourselves and our world if given the right kind of supportive spaces, invitations, and tools.”
One such tool ended was the competitive Community Partners grant created by Arts Midwest and Michigan Arts & Culture Council in the fall of 2021. With the support of creative minds like Sturges and Interlochen Public Radio’s Peter Payette, the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network applied for and was one of two organizations in northern Michigan to receive funding for their proposed “Stories That Heal” project.
This collaboration and synergy led to the community-wide endeavor. The grant opportunity provided the network with the means to address mental health through art with immense community support from collaborators who wanted to help make a difference.
“So many pieces came together at the same time,” said Mary Gillett, Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture network convener. “The funding, Molly’s vision, leadership, and deep expertise, IPR’s resources, the network’s structure and connections, and the many local partners enabled us to collaborate and create a very impactful community project with lasting benefit. The Community Partners grant helped bring this project forward, raise awareness, and increase access while also supporting the artists and organizations involved.”
The project itself kicked off on Tuesday, April 5, with the “Stories That Heal” Pop-Up Choir having held its first rehearsal at the Garden Theater. The choir will continue to meet on the remaining Tuesdays of this month at 7 p.m. Led by vocalist and songwriter Tim Jones, the choir is open to all ages, and participants don’t need to know how to read music or even words. Anyone who likes to sing is welcome.
The Pop-Up Choir will perform interstitial music at the culminating concert and gathering on Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m.
“We plan to create vocal music pieces and pick some beloved standards that have helped us through hard times,” said Jones. “The Pop-Up Choir is totally collaborative, so bring your ideas and voices!”
As a vocalist and member of several music projects, Jones has contributed to hundreds of records, been applauded by the LA Times and Rolling Stone magazine, had songs featured on television and in feature films, and toured with the Black Crows, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Avett Brothers, and The Lumineers. Most recently, Jones and his wife Katie took over Frankfort’s Garden Theater, where they program live events and movies.
Another event taking place is “Creating A Healing Story Together: A Storymaking Workshop for All-Ages” on Monday April 18, at 4:30 p.m. Benzonia Public Library is set to host the events, and Director Amanda McLaren is looking forward to the experience.
“There is so much to be said about sharing your story, but I think the greatest gift is connection,” said McLaren. “The moment you realize that others can relate to your experiences, that you are not alone, is very healing and powerful. It offers such hope.”
McLaren hopes to see a variety of ages attend the workshop, as an intergenerational group has much to offer all participants. Sturges and Jones will lead the event.
Then, on Friday, April 22, Sturges will facilitate a Listening and Support Circle at Grow Benzie, where people can connect by listening to the stories of others and sharing their own, if comfortable doing so.
And on Tuesday, May 10, Sturges will also give an artist talk at Oliver Center for the Arts, in which she’ll discuss her 25 years working as an artistic director and composer in this line of healing work.
“I have been learning as I go with lots of deep dives into what it is to do this kind of work,” said Sturges. “I have witnessed profound beauty and healing from nursing homes to border town communities.”
Beginning mid-May, Interlochen Public Radio will stream its four-part podcast series showcasing the stories, issues, and musical work created during the “Stories That Heal” project, providing a cumulative wrap-up of Benzie County’s growth and healing.
“I’m excited to see all of the pieces come together into a wonderful whole,” said Gillett. “The network was built on collaboration, and this is collaboration at its best. Molly and her team are doing such wonderful and important work.”
For a complete schedule of all “Stories That Heal” events, visit nwmiarts.org. All workshops and events are free and open to all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.