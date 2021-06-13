The “infrastructure” initiative that includes a variety of expenditures designed to improve our lives in a variety of ways is opposed by those who choose to be literalists as to what that word means.
“Infrastructure” derives from French railroad terminology to denote things like bridges that support the rails that were laid over them. Digging a little deeper into its etymology, we find Latin “infra” for below, and “structura” from “stuere,” to build. So, the French railroad term describes that which is built below to support the tracks.
Today’s literalists will extend that meaning to stress only the“structure” part of the term to include things that are built, such as roads, or telegraph poles, or bridges and tunnels that do not necessarily have railroad tracks on top of, or through,them.
However, this view excludes anything that is not built. For example, programs that train the technicians to use computers to direct the flow of oil through the East Coast pipeline that was recently disabled by a cyber-attack would not be considered infrastructure while the pipes themselves would be. Taxes should pay to repair the pipes but not train the technicians.
Why this distinction?
The answer seems to begin with the fact there is just about universal agreement that infrastructure, as it applies to roads and bridges, is a good thing and taxpayer money should be spent on it. Few people object to improving airports and trains, or replacing bridges before they fall down, or are no longer able to do their job. For example, the Brent Spence Bridge between Kentucky and Ohio, built a century and a half ago by John Roebling, the designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, is currently closed for repairs. Even after repairs, this landmark bridge cannot handle its traffic and, all agree, should be replaced.
The proposed legislation would fund the replacement of such outdated and dangerous structures. Opponents of this legislation argue, however, that the proposal improperly extends the meaning of infrastructure by funding things that are not built. They base their opposition on the original meaning of the word.
They argue that things that don’t look like bridges or tunnels, such as investment in research into producing more electrically powered cars, or money to retrain workers whose jobs are eliminated in response to reducing fossil fuel consumption, or proposals to eliminate zoning rules that reduce the areas available for affordable housing, or money to increase research into climate change, these and similar items, do not fit the literal understanding of “infrastructure.”
However, there is a broader definition of the word that comfortably includes these kinds of measures. This definition is termed “soft” infrastructure to contrast it with the “hard” infrastructure of bridges. In this regard, the word moves away from its original French railroad terminology by stressing the “below” part of its etymological source to broaden its application to describe any underlying framework that need not be a physical support.
For example, in a corporation this soft version of “infrastructure” can describe the various departments that produce the activities that the corporation performs. This extended definition is more inclusive than the more limited, literal sense of the word.
It includes all kinds of systems, such as the banking system, the health care system, the educational system and so forth. In short, the underlying parts that support various human activities.
This is simply how language works. Meanings evolve as necessary to meet new circumstances. The French developed the term to describe something new: railroad tracks. In our much more complicated world, we are not beholden to that original usage.
The term has evolved.
So should we.
