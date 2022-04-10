"Call me Ishmael.”
Those are the first words of Herman Melville’s masterpiece “Moby Dick.”
Stories generally have narrators telling us what has already happened.
The terminology for these narrators divides them into first and third person depending on whether the narrator tells his or her own story or relates events occurring to others.
Because Melville’s narrator is first person, Ishmael will be talking to us throughout the novel.
First-person narrators such as Ishmael establish an immediate bond with readers while third-person narrators seem more distant, as though we are receiving a second-hand account.
That closeness of the first-person narrator comes with one big restriction.
First person narrators, talking in the past tense, should not die. If they do, we are left wondering who has been talking to us.
That brings us to the very end of “Moby Dick” when the white whale has sunk the Pequod in the South Pacific, and Melville must save his first-person narrator.
To do so, he has Ishmael floating in a wooden canoe, built as a coffin for Queequeg, a shipmate.
Having Ishmael in Queequeg’s coffin reads to me like a last-minute improvisation to keep Ishmael alive although critics have labored to find symbolism in the coffin/canoe and point to a reference to coffins in the very opening of the book.
That detail, however, could have been added much later to connect to the ending. The book closes with a passing ship rescuing Ishmael, a speck in the vast ocean, enabling Ishmael to declare, that he had survived.
Melville’s book came into my mind as I finished Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway.” It is a good read, populated by well-defined and interesting characters with good period and geographical detail.
Its title announces the springboard for the plot. Two brothers upon the death of their father decide to travel that famous coast-to-coast highway from their home in Nebraska to California in search of their mother who years ago deserted the family.
However, through various circumstances, they never do head west but rather go east where the novel finishes on a lake in upstate New York in a situation very much like Ishmael at the end of “Moby Dick.”
Towles’ book is far more intricately structured than Melville’s, containing more than a half dozen narrative threads woven together to create a layered story within which the main characters take intertwining paths.
All but two of the narrative threads are presented through third-person narrations.
Of the two that are first-person, one is that of the central character, nicknamed Duchess, a friend of older brother Emmet, having met him in a juvenile penal facility where both had been resident.
Duchess tells his own story. On the last page of the book, on that lake in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, he is in a leaky boat with a cache of money, when he calmly announces to the reader, “With my last breath…” saying “and the rest is silence,” wondering if that line was spoken by Hamlet or Iago.
A nice, literary way, to slide over the problem that we seem to be listening to the dead Duchess.
It is likely that neither Melville nor Towles knew how his first-person narrative was going to end.
I understand.
I once was three chapters into a historical whodunnit, so involved with the period detail that I had forgotten to have provided the necessary dead body.
I went back and put one on the first page
For whatever reason, Melville and Towles gave themselves the dead narrator problem.
Melville resorts to a miraculous rescue while Towles called on the bard to bail him out.
