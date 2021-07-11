My last column on Johnny Appleseed and the forbidden fruit conundrum leads me to think about “After Apple Picking,” one of my favorite Robert Frost poems.
Frost begins this poem with a sharply etched image, “My long two-pointed ladder’s sticking through a tree/Toward heaven still….” His speaker then observes that although he has not filled his apple barrels, he is “done with apple-picking now” while his insteps still feel “the pressure of a ladder-round.”
These opening lines alert us to the fact that, strictly speaking, this poem is not only about picking apples. That activity is going to suggest something else. If not, why bother talking about it, for what can be more ordinary and less worthy of discussion than a certain farming activity running its course for the season? I live across the road from cherry orchards, and the harvest seasons begin and end pretty much the same way every year, even this one when a hard frost and recent hailstorm compromise, but do not change, the usual pattern.
Frost has something else in mind. The first clue is in the word he chooses to indicate what his ladder is pointing toward. He could have said “the sky,” but he chooses “heaven.” He does so for two reasons. The first is a question of poetic meter. The poem is written in iambic meter, which demands an unaccented syllable followed by an accented one to create a rhythm. In that meter, “heaven,” accented on its first syllable follows unaccented “toward.” On the other hand, “the sky,” in which unaccented “the” replaces accented first syllable of “heaven” disrupts that rhythm.
If you read those lines with a stress on accented syllables you will probably hear the difference.
The second reason for “heaven” instead of “sky” is the meanings of the words themselves. Both “sky “and “heaven” denote the same place, namely what’s above our heads. But clearly there is a different connotative value. “Sky” has virtually no connotative value while “heaven” is strongly positive connotatively, as the place we would all like to go either in a religious sense or as a this-worldly destination.
The ladder is long and points toward heaven. That indicates that apple picking is an aspirational activity reaching up toward some positive goal. You go up the ladder on the way, metaphorically, “toward heaven.”
That idea is reinforced by the fate of the apples that fall to the ground in the process.
Frost declares that whether they are physically marred or not, they “go to the cider- apple heap/As of no worth,” not as in the case of Johnny Appleseed’s spitter apples that have value in the production of a marketable product, but because these apples, in the poem’s metaphorical framework, fail to match the heavenly aspirations of those safely picked on the way up to the top of the tree.
This aspirational activity is running its course against the approaching “long sleep” of winter, as the poem ends with the speaker wondering whether or not it is a sleep from which he will awaken.
The poem suggests that picking apples is aspirational just as any other human activity that strives toward excellence or even perfection. A lifetime can be spent working toward that goal, that metaphorical “heaven” toward which the ladder in the opening line points.
The aspiration seems doomed to failures, but perhaps the striving is all that matters.
We can strive, but there will always be barrels unfilled while the ache in our feet from the ladder-rounds remind us of our labor.
The beauty of a Frost poem is that it asks, but does not profess to answer, such questions.
