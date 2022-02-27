Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” because she declared that the Holocaust was not an illustration of racism. Rather, it was one group of white folks killing another group of white folks.
Her contention, which at first might seem to have a patina of legitimacy, is based on defining “racism” according to skin color, which, of course, is how it has manifested itself most obviously in the United States.
What Whoopi did not realize is that the Nazis persecution of the Jewish population was based on their belief that Jewish people literally were members of a race, that all Jews in the 1930s descended from a common origin. I doubt that the Nazis based that belief on the Old Testament covenant between God and Abraham that the latter’s seed would enjoy a special relationship with the deity. Nonetheless, the Nazis did consider Jewish people as a separate, inferior and pernicious race, one that it was justifiable to eliminate. Not an original idea: see Shakespeare’s Shylock. In that respect, Whoopi was wrong. The Holocaust was a racist act of massive proportions, based on the idea that the world’s population was divisible into distinct races, some better than others.
That idea of separate races began as a justification for privileging the powerful, such as the caste system in India. The emerging science in the 19th century grew from these roots. For example, Louis Agassiz, well-known in his own day as a scientist but also a religious philosopher, asserted that God created each race individually.
Rather than religion, Charles Darwin looked at the empirical evidence of fossils for his theory of evolution. To explain apparent racial differences, Samuel Morton focused on skull size, assuming that larger skulls contained bigger brains, and bigger brains housed greater intelligence. He used lead shot to measure the volume of skulls of people from different parts of the globe. He concluded that Caucasians, northern Europeans with white skin, had larger skulls, and therefore, as evidenced by the society they had created, were intellectually superior to folks from other regions with smaller skulls.
Evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould in his “Mismeasure of Man” (1981) studied Morton’s work. He conceded that Morton’s use of lead shot offered a degree of consistency in measurements. But Gould concluded that Morton, observing the larger skulls of Caucasians, assumed an unproven association of intelligence to skull size. His a priori assumptions were validated by his a posteriori i observations. Simply put, he found what he wanted to find.
Contemporary social scientists see “race” as a socially constructed reality, rather than objective fact. If we think, based on some characteristic such as skin color, that there are differences, then we act as if there are differences. This socially constructed reality is a necessary condition of racism. If we believe there are distinguishable races, then it is useful for us to think and act as if ours is superior.
The Nazis did not depend upon physical difference to designate Jews as a different race although their antisemitic depictions often exaggerated features of some Jews, such as a large nose. Rather they built upon centuries-old antisemitism that saw Jews with their own language, religion, and culture as a different race.
Racism, as a socially constructed reality, continues to generate prejudice, injustice, and persecution worldwide. However, recent research into the human genome argues against the socially constructed reality of race. The genome is the genetic material in the cell of an organism. That research establishes that all homo sapiens share the same genetic information. Furthermore, they share 98 percent of their genome with our nearest primate relative.
Chimpanzees.
That, not race, is the biological reality.
