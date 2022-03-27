An NPR show that aired as Russia invaded Ukraine suggested another lens through which to view this unfolding horror. The show discussed the source of “Fiddler on the Roof,” one of Broadway’s most successful musicals. My comments below are based on the 1971 film version.
That source is “Tevye, the Dairyman,” written in Yiddish by Sholem Aleichem, a pen name for Sholem Rabinovich. Tevye, a poor man with five daughters, scuffles for a living in Czarist-controlled Ukraine in the early years of the 20th century at about the time my Ukrainian grandparents emigrated to the United States.
The story’s plot tension involves traditional values assaulted by more modern ideas, particularly regarding marriage as a union negotiated by the fathers through the assistance of a matchmaker, while the modern approach permitted the future husband and wife to find each other.
Tevye’s daughters take that modern approach. Beneath this surface plot action is the menacing threat of the Russian overseers.
The Ukraine at this time was part of the Russian Empire whose territory had been increased at the expense of Poland.
Russian governors presided over sections of the Ukraine called “oblasts” in which were the shtetls of the Pale of Settlement where the Jewish population lived.
Tevye’s village is one of those shtetls.
The plot focuses on the three eldest daughters, each in her own way finding the man she wants to marry, much to the distress of their father, who is torn between his love for them and his strong adherence to his role as the Papa who chooses bridegrooms. These bridegrooms appearing in order provide an outline for the changing cultural mores Tevye faces: the first is a poor tailor, acceptable but for his poverty; the second is a social/political radical, an offense against Tevye’s traditionalism; the third, and most devastating is a Russian. These conflicts drive the action of the narrative. But lurking beneath it is the heavy hand of Russian governance.
The musical keeps this menace begins in the background. We do see the Russian governor riding in pomp through the poor village.
The menace increases as the governor, who seems to have a friendly relationship with Tevye, informs him that he must order a little event, a pogrom, that won’t be too bad. That pogrom, though, occurs during the wedding of daughter No. 1 to the tailor. Russians on horseback ride through the festivities smashing everything they can, but not injuring anyone.
The courtship of daughter No. 2 presents another aspect of the historical background.
She falls in love with a learned young man, meeting one of Tevye’s hopes, but he is a communist and will wind up in Siberia after being arrested during a workers’ protest during the first Russian Revolution in 1905 when workers throughout the Russian Empire, including in Kyiv, rose up against the czar.
She will leave her family to join him there.
Daughter No. 3 marries a young Russian, and Tevye is devastated, for she has violated a fundamental pillar of his tradition.
The plot then turns full force to the impending Russian menace when the governor delivers the czar’s message that the Jews are to be evicted from every shtetl to provide property for the Russians. Tevye’s response to the governor, who is standing in front of his house, resonates today. “Get off my land,” Tevye declares.
But of course, it is Tevye who must leave. Reconciled with his third daughter as she leaves with her husband, he and the rest of his family trudge off. They will emigrate to America.
As my grandparents did.
Sholom Aleichem translates to “Peace Be With You.”
Would that it was so.
