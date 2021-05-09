In his “Personal Narrative,” Jonathan Edwards (b. 1703) reports that in a thunderstorm he saw the majesty of God. His contemporary, Benjamin Franklin (b. 1706) saw lightning. They represent the evolving split between religion and science in the 18th century.
Both famous during their lives, Edwards is now known to specialists in the period while Franklin is featured in our history books. He rode the wave of the secularization that has left Edwards in its wake.
That wave was rising in their lifetime. Against it during the 1730s and ‘40s was “The Great Awakening,” a religious revival among others by Edwards whose hellfire and brimstone sermons from that time are still published in American Literature anthologies. People flocked to hear Edwards preach “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,” in which he describes how God holds unrepentant sinners over the fire of hell as one would dangle a loathsome spider. This brand of religious faith was branded by critics as a kind of “enthusiasm,” at odds with an emerging world view that favored reason over emotion.
This “enthusiasm,” however, was for a time hugely popular. Other revivalist preachers joined Edwards in drawing crowds hungering for that clarity and intensity of religious truth. Among them was George Whitfield, an English evangelist, who arrived in Philadelphia in 1739 where Franklin was in business as a printer. Franklin decided to attend one of his sermons.
He did so for a characteristic and revealing motive. Whitefield preached outdoors when local church officials denied him an indoor facility. Franklin, having heard that Whitefield’s voice could reach thousands decided to find out for himself. He placed himself at the rear of the crowd as far back as he could still make out Whitefield’s words, and then made a geometric calculation figuring so many people per so many feet to estimate how many people were actually in attendance.
He concluded Whitefield’s voice could reach upwards of 30,000 people. In describing this incident in his “Autobiography,” he marvels at how Whitefield’s auditors “… admir’d and respected him, notwithstanding his common Abuse of them, by assuring them they were naturally half Beasts and half Devils. It was wonderful to see the Change soon made in the Manners of our Inhabitants; from being thoughtless or indifferent about Religion, it seem’d as if all the World were growing Religious; so that one could not walk thro’ the Town in an Evening without Hearing Psalms sung in different Families of every Street.”
As stark as this contrast between these two gifted men seems, it is tempting to oversimplify it. As a corrective to that impulse, it is useful to note that Edwards early on was as keen an observer of the natural world as the older Franklin. As a teenager, Edwards wrote a respectable scientific treatise, based on his observations of the spiders he later used in his most famous sermon, thus seeing in them both science and religion.
And Franklin, looking for the principles to guide his life tried Deism, a rational based religious belief that metaphorically viewed the physical creation as a clock, and God as the clockmaker.
He found this view lacked moral guidance.
At the end of his life, his eminence secured, Franklin was asked by Ezra Stiles, the president of Yale, what he thought of the then percolating question as to the divinity of Christ, a question that would gain traction in the next century.
Franklin replied that he hadn’t given the matter much thought and wouldn’t do so now as he soon expected to have the answer firsthand.
Two brilliant and complicated men at the crossroads where science and religion diverge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.