I stand on a chair with a flashlight in one hand, and my battery powered wall clock in the other. With the aid of the light, I can guide the clock onto the protruding mounting screw. The task accomplished, this clock is ready for daylight savings time as are my other timekeepers ranging from my ancient Seth Thomas windup mantel clock to the various digital displays on devices that do not automatically spring forward and fall back.
I find this process irksome. Folks in Arizona, which has opted out of daylight savings time, except in the Navajo Nation, might find “irksome” too mild a word where scheduling Zoom meetings even within the same time zone must be a challenge.
More seriously, the imposition of daylight savings time privileges clock time over the ordinary seasonal variations of daylight hours. Ideas as to the origin of this practice begin not surprisingly, but mistakenly, with Benjamin Franklin, that fount of practical wisdom.
In a satirical piece, Franklin suggested that Parisians, who regularly slept-in toward noon only to stay up late, should consider getting up earlier to save on the expense of candles.
A change of behavior, not of clock time.
George Hudson, a New Zealand astronomer and entomologist, proposed in 1895 a two-hour extension of daylight to accommodate his bug catching and watching activities. Not surprisingly, that idea did not catch on in a big way. But about 20 years later in 1916 during World War I, the German Empire, and its Austria-Hungary allies, enacted a plan to preserve coal by extending daylight hours while they went about their business of feeding their soldiers to the their killing machines. Other countries, including the United States, followed suit, then abandoned the practice only to resume it during World War II. The United States established it nationwide in 1966 with Arizona and Hawaii opting out. American territories, such as Puerto Rico, along with a variety of other nations do not observe daylight savings time.
This seems to be an idea seeking a consensus.
Advocates talk about providing more sunlit hours to benefit the commercial interests of the tourist industry or providing a larger window for school kids to get home before dark. There may be some statistical analysis available that would indicate how useful these seasonal clock movements are toward promoting positive outcomes. Such outcomes have to be measured against the value of favoring other interests, both long range and contemporary.
As we move away from fossil fuels for heat and electrical energy, measures designed to accommodate the production and use of those fossil fuel seem to be less relevant. My neighbor has installed a solar system that reduces his reliance on fossil fuel generated power. His panels gather sunbeams whenever the sun is out, whatever the clock might indicate. Wind turbines turn to the wind whenever it appears, and so on. Departing ships still seek the rising tide whenever it occurs.
Ancient religious traditions, such as Jewish and Islamic holiday observances begin at sundown whatever the clock might say. I imagine other holidays in other faiths observe solar, or perhaps lunar natural time markers rather than human clock time.
In this argument between a variety of special interests seeking to carve out more daylight hours for their own purposes on the one hand and Nature’s eternal rhythms of sunlight and dark on the other hand, I’d rather go with the latter.
No doubt, however, in six months I will be, flashlight and wall clock in hand, back on that chair.
Falling back, metaphorically, if not literally.
