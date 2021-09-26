The old saying that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is often applied to older humans so set in their ways as to resist change. That inability to change is seen not so much as the product of an aging brain, but as a recognition that life patterns become firmly fixed.
I think of this saying when Daisy, my literally old, rescue golden retriever, makes her way alone slowly up the stairs of my restored farmhouse to find her bed in the room where we both sleep.
Until recently, she would spend the evening sleeping on the main floor somewhere, not necessarily near me where I would be watching television, or perhaps reading on the couch, or sitting in my armchair working on my laptop. Wherever she would be, I would hear her snoring.
I stay up much later than my snoring companion.
When I would call it a day and head upstairs to bed, I would rouse her, if she hadn’t stirred by herself, and she would follow me up to the bedroom where she would find the padded cloth doggie bed with which she had come from the rescue society.
Going up those stairs, though, had become difficult for her. She labored. Sometimes her rear legs collapsed, presaging a backwards fall. She wanted to accompany me so she could join her snores to mine, but she needed help.
A friend to whom I described this situation gave me a harness he used with his aged black Lab. It has a soft surface to be put under the dog’s belly and two sturdy handles the human, in this case me, can hold and thus provide support for those troublesome rear legs.
Daisy accepted this help. But I remained concerned. Besides the stairs, she sometimes had difficulty gaining purchase to stand on the uncovered wood floors on the main level. Her vet, having diagnosed her as suffering from arthritis, which caused her rear legs to buckle from the pain, prescribed two pain killer medications.
That combination improved Daisy’s mobility to the point that I no longer saw the need for the harness. She seemed able to stand with less difficulty and to manage the stairs without help. Thus, we reverted to our previous pattern of her snoring on the floor downstairs until I summoned her to go up with me.
But then one day a few weeks ago, that pattern changed. At first, I realized I didn’t hear her snoring as I sat watching television after supper one night. What I did hear was her labored steps climbing the stairs. Concerned at her foolhardiness, I hurried to the stairs, there to see her climbing up slowly, but unassisted.
Dogs, perhaps more than their owners, are creatures of habit, living their lives in structured patterns. Perhaps that fact gave rise to the old saying about not learning new tricks. When I let Daisy out after dinner to relieve herself, she returns with an expectant look on her face and sits next to the counter in the kitchen where I keep her box of treats. She knows she gets one each time she comes back in.
But now after getting her treat, she heads up the stairs to her bed, no doubt more comfortable than our wooden floor, leaving me to my own devices. When I climb those steps, I begin to hear her snoring.
I do wonder if there is a message for me in her having been able to change her pattern, that perhaps she is teaching me a new trick, suggesting that I, too, can change a life pattern.
